Before you read the rest of this article, go on the internet and view the newsreels of the aftermath of the “small” nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima (today’s H-bomb is 500 times as powerful): A city completely flattened; those hundred thousand humans not vaporized or incinerated are wandering like zombies, wounded, burned, homeless, no food, shelter or medical aid.
Now that I have your attention.
Vladimir Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Is he serious or bluffing; desperate or determined; demented or sly as a fox? We have been in similar situations before. Ever since the Russians exploded their first atomic bomb in 1949, they have been in a nuclear bomb race with the U.S., a cause for much concern. In 1952, General Douglas MacArthur, after initially saving our bacon in the Korean War with his brilliant Inchon landing, was now desperately trying to hold off hundreds of thousands of Chinese troops whom he said would not enter the war. To salvage the situation and his reputation, he submitted to President Truman a list of 34 atomic bomb targets in mainland China to force China out of Korea and assist the Chinese Nationalists in an invasion of mainland China from Formosa (Taiwan). China did not have an a-bomb until 1964, but Truman vetoed the suggestion fearing to start WWIII (apparently no concern for what is described in paragraph 1) and later fired uber patriot MacArthur for continuing to press his views.
The nuclear race continued culminating in 1986 with 40,000 nukes worldwide, mostly in the the U.S. and Russia. Along the way, in 1962, the Cuban Missile Crisis occurred, Krushchev attempting to sneak missiles into Cuba as a shield for his client Castro. There have been many versions of what happened, but one fact was constant: General Curtis “Bomb ‘em back to the Stone Age!” Lemay wanted to bomb the missile sites and follow that up with a U.S. invasion of Cuba (sound familiar?). Kennedy wisely rejected that catastrophic solution and the dispute was settled “peacefully”.
During this period, nuclear peace was maintained based on the concept of Mutually Assured Destruction, with an appropriate acronym MAD, the idea that any attack by either side would result in the complete destruction of both sides. Today there are less than 10,000 nukes in the possession of nine countries. What are the danger points?
- The U.S. and Russia have the majority of these missiles, approximately 5,000 each. They apparently are under strict control in both countries. I do not believe Putin will use his nukes. He and his oligarchs are living a lavish life style which I don’t think they want to destroy by throwing nukes around to fulfill Putin’s idea of a renewed Imperial Russia. If Putin persists, the possibility of his “removal” is not out of the question. George Kennan’s policy of containment could apply again with that twist.
- The same could apply to North Korea. Kim is paranoid, convinced his enemies will attack at some time so he must deter them with the ultimate threat, atomic bombs, his big boy pants. Like Putin and his entourage, he likes his lavish lifestyle and knows that he would be obliterated if he used a nuke. Enter George Kennan again: Wait for North Korea to self-implode. We didn’t think that the second most powerful nation on Earth, the U.S.S.R., would disappear almost overnight, but it did.
- India and Pakistan, who both have nukes, have been at each other’s throats since Pakistan was created in 1947. I believe both countries believe in the MAD concept, but the problem with Pakistan is that it is riddled with radical fundamentalists who would like nothing better than to bring on the Apocalyptic End Times by exploding an a-bomb anywhere, toppling the first domino in a worldwide chain of atomic warfare.
- China is a big problem. It will attack Taiwan sometime in the future. How can tiny Taiwan possibly defeat the colossus China? When I was stationed in Germany with the 7th Army in the early ‘60s, we ran annual war games pitting ourselves against the Warsaw Pact. In every exercise we had to resort to the use of nuclear weapons. What will the U.S. do when China attacks?
- Israel has a potent nuclear arsenal, which it keeps under wraps. It is surrounded by countries who, despite smiles, accords and other ploys, want her destroyed. They dare not attack Israel, but radical fundamentalists such as perpetrated 9/11 would love to explode an atomic device in Israel. If they succeeded, I am confident that Israel would reduce to smoking ruins every Arab capital in the Middle East and beyond if necessary. “Never again!” (It is eerie, I hope not prophetic, that the word “armageddon” refers to the final battle between good and evil at Mt. Megiddo in Israel as foretold in Revelations in The New Testament.)
It is perhaps superficial to use movies to illustrate points about such a serious topic as this, but movies can help to personalize the problem. Is it possible that the system could fail? “Fail Safe” shows how such a situation could happen, how a Titanic could sink or all air traffic could be stopped by a glitch. Could a super patriot in any country get control of nuclear weapons and deploy them? “Dr. Strangelove” shows us that possibility. I refer you to Generals Lemay, MacArthur and Trump’s General Flynn who wanted to declare Martial Law. Could terrorists hack the atomic bomb control centers? “War Games” depicts a high school computer geek who accidentally hacks into the U.S. Missile Command and almost initiates an atomic war. We have seen too many instances of large computer hacks to dismiss that possibility.
I do not know how this will all turn out, but having gladdened your day, if you want a real personal reality check, watch the movie “On the Beach”. An atomic war has occurred (3,000 Chernobyls) and every human has perished except a group of Australians. The radiation has not reached there, but in six months they will all be dead so the movie centers on how they choose to spend the last six months of their lives (perhaps there is a message for us all in that). The last group of survivors is the crew of an American sub which escaped the radiation because they were submerged. They, the last humans, choose to go out to sea and die in the ocean. The message from the title “On the Beach”? Millions of years ago we emerged from the ocean. What have we accomplished while on the beach?
Jim McNiff can be found in his fallout shelter at 13 Doomsday Road in Danvers.