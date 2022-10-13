In the upcoming state election on Nov. 8, ballot Question 1 offers voters the opportunity to amend the Massachusetts Constitution. If passed, the amendment would impose an additional 4% tax on personal incomes larger than $1 million. This 4% — call it a surcharge — would not be applicable to the first $1 million of someone’s income, only that part of his income above $1 million.
All incomes less than $1 million would continue to be taxed at 5%, the current rate.
Question 1 is not a tax on business; it does not apply to business revenues. It does not apply to what you may have in savings. It applies only to personal income.
Generally speaking, 99% of taxpayers in Massachusetts earn less than $1 million each year. Roughly 1% of the taxpayers will be affected by the tax surcharge, if Question 1 passes.
It is difficult to predict how much revenue this new tax would provide to the state, but the sum would likely fall between $1.3 billion and $1.8 billion a year.
According to language in the amendment, the new revenue is supposed to be used to improve public education, public universities, and public roads, bridges, and mass transportation. That is the intention of the question, and it is likely to be adhered to, although the amendment might free up some other state funds for other uses. If Question 1 revenue — dedicated to schools and transportation — allows the state to better address other needs, like affordable housing and hunger alleviation, that is a good thing.
Opponents of the new tax have pointed out that it would apply to certain home sales or sales of entire businesses. That is true, but only under specific circumstances, which are not typical.
If your home has gained more than $1.5 million in value, and you sell it, you would be affected by the tax. That is a rare situation, and occurs in less than 1% of annual home sales.
That’s because the surtax applies not to the sales price of a house, but to the capital gains realized by the sale. The first $500,000 of gain — or profit — is not taxed because the seller gets this amount as a deduction.
The next $1 million of profit is not affected by the surcharge either. Only 1% of homes sell for enough money to be affected by the new surcharge.
Similarly, if someone sells a business, only the capital gains of the sale is taxed at the surcharge rate, and only then if the profit exceeds $1 million. Opponents of Question 1 call the taxpayers who would be affected by home or business sales, “onetime millionaires.” That is true, but therefore those taxpayers would pay the extra 4% only in that one year. Presumably, they have been making an income in previous years too, just not more than $1 million a year.
I will vote yes on Question 1. For people who make over $1 million a year, the extra 4% is a relatively small amount to ask of them. For example, an individual who makes $2 million in one year — whether from salary, house sale, or business sale — will be taxed an extra $40,000 that year, well within any definition of reasonable given the larger financial context of that individual.
Why are we asking more of wealthy people? The answers are many, and they involve considerations of both the past and the future.
For decades, income inequality in the state and in the nation has grown dramatically. This is unhealthy for a democracy. It is unjust and unfair, and it is corrosive to a sense of community. For example, when corporate executives make 300 times what their employees make, and when many workers live paycheck to paycheck, society is exploiting and betraying ordinary citizens and workers.
Plenty of executives in the financial, investment, insurance, technological, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, energy, and computer sectors of the Massachusetts economy make millions of dollars a year. They can make these amounts only because of the stable workings of the society around them.
Nonetheless, the state of Massachusetts has many pressing needs. Our schools need more staff, our roads and bridges need repair, and our mass transit systems need both maintenance and expansion. The MBTA in particular should receive massive infusions of revenue to fund a backlog of repairs and to expand ambitiously to create more lines within Boston and throughout the larger metropolitan and suburban areas.
Furthermore, if we ever hope to get both traffic and climate change under control, riding a bus, subway, or trolley should be free. That would require a state subsidy.
The state currently has a tax surplus on the books. However, because of certain laws, a good chunk of that — roughly $3 billion — must be returned to taxpayers.
In thinking about Question 1, my hope is that citizens will look toward the future, realize that the needed transformations to our communities at every level — local, state, and federal — are enormous and therefore expensive, and understand that all of us will need to sacrifice in solidarity with each other to build a temperate and sustainable Massachusetts and nation.
Brian T. Watson, of Swampscott, is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.