It is sometimes said that we win or lose life’s lottery on the day we are born. Although this aphorism can be true — or in other cases false — I’ve always liked it because it can stimulate reflection on what it takes to make a life, or conversely, how sometimes a life is made despite us.
Sometimes, an individual plays a large role in actively fashioning his life. Perhaps life and circumstances respond positively, yield to his efforts and initiative, and reward him with achievements, successes, and empowerment.
In other cases, accidents or fate or bad luck or any of many other possibilities come into play to thwart or damage an individual’s life.
This can happen to the most motivated of people; fairness and justice are not universally extant.
In still other cases, one’s family, skin color, geographic location, war, trauma, or other factors can diminish one’s chances in life.
In the most extreme examples, individuals can be born into circumstances that overwhelm them.
Mostly though, lives are made through an accumulating — or sometimes stagnant — aggregate of heredity, work, learning, initiative, habit, culture, luck, events, experience, and time itself. If we are honest with ourselves, we can see that all human beings are subject to these factors.
This brings to mind ballot Question 4, which will ask voters in the upcoming state election on Nov. 8 if unauthorized immigrants should be allowed to have driver’s licenses.
People who support this initiative — including the Massachusetts Major Cities Chiefs of Police Association — say that the measure will enhance traffic safety, and accountability among drivers on the road. It will do this in a number of ways.
First, there are roughly 250,000 unauthorized immigrants today in Massachusetts. Many of them work, attend school, visit family, and pay taxes. Tens of thousands of them — without licenses — drive on the roads every day. This is the reality.
Consequently, if an unauthorized immigrant is involved in a traffic accident, it will sometimes become a hit-and-run precisely because the driver has no license.
In the 16 states that have already issued licenses to such immigrant drivers, hit-and-run rates have diminished measurably.
Furthermore, to receive a driver’s license, the applicant must pass a written (in English) test, an eyesight test, and a road test. This helps a great deal in producing competent drivers.
Lastly, because an unauthorized immigrant will have to produce legitimate documents (a foreign passport, consular ID, or birth certificate) to procure a license from the Registry, any policeman who encounters a licensed immigrant driver will be able to identify that person.
Licensed immigrants are also more apt to buy cars, and register and insure them, and thus bring more accountability to the roads.
Currently, unauthorized immigrants can attend public school, receive housing assistance, and qualify for some health care services. They cannot vote, claim unemployment benefits, or participate in federal welfare programs like Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, or food stamps. None of that would change if Question 4 passes.
I will vote yes on Question 4. It’s a rational response to the many realities of the world, it enhances safety for everybody, and it helps people who can use help.
People opposed to Question 4 often say that giving driver’s licenses to unauthorized immigrants “rewards” them. That is an odd and truncated way to think, given the hardships and journeys that these immigrants have endured. It also supposes that we can or should judge the “worth” of these migrants, and whether they merit “rewards.” It is dismissive of the reality that a refugee’s life is lived in a threatening, imperfect world, and it presumes to measure and know people we don’t know.
Unfortunately, many opponents of Question 4 don’t really want to humanize the immigrants at all. Many opponents have struggles of their own, within their own lives. They may view immigrants as a threat, or they may blame them for their own economic difficulties. After all, many opponents realize that most unauthorized immigrants are here to work hard, make families, and contribute to building this country.
Unauthorized immigrants are fleeing conflict, violence, drug wars, corrupt governments, economic ruin, and environmental devastation in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Haiti, Venezuela, and Mexico. They feel they have no alternative but to run, and — as the long history of immigrants in the United States has shown over and over again — it is the best, most courageous people of the world who come here. It is, in fact, the most worthy people.
It takes people of strong initiative and character to walk and ride — often with little children — 2,000 miles to a new country. On some routes, immigrants spend weeks crossing brutal and hot jungles on foot. Many die on the way.
Are these the migrants that opponents don’t want to “reward?” Should they just stay in Maracaibo or Guatemala City or Port-au-Prince and simply starve to death? Should they accept their fate, follow the law, and just die quietly?
Our country grows by roughly 1 million immigrants a year. The abundance here easily accommodates them. Most of them are fleeing horrors, and they aspire to create new lives. If life’s lottery had birthed you into a gang-controlled Honduran village, you too would likely be fleeing to the USA. Wouldn’t you want to be considered “worthy?”
The saddest part of the debate over immigration is the way that it divides ordinary people. While the richest brokers and the biggest forces determining societies’ trajectories remain unaffected, ordinary Republican and Democratic citizens are increasingly split apart by destructive influences and manipulators.
Until the laid-off mine worker and the barely-employed warehouse worker and the minimum-wage roofer and the online gig worker and the elderly, can’t retire, Uber driver all realize that their enemy is not the Haitian meatpacking employee or the Guatemalan landscaper or the Honduran fast-food worker, we are destined to remain divided and impotent to create a nation that will provide economic security, general welfare, justice, and happiness for the great mass of ordinary people, Republican and Democratic alike.
Brian T. Watson, of Swampscott, is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.