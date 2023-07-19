In sixth-grade Spanish class, a TV set was rolled into our classroom and we sang a song about making hot chocolate (“bate, bate, chocolate!”). Ever since then, I have loved speaking foreign languages. To me, it’s like putting on a costume, an audio one. To sound like someone who grew up somewhere else, you have to think in their language. It’s taking a walk in someone else’s shoes.
“To do good and to communicate forget not,” the author of Hebrews counsels, “for with such sacrifices God is well pleased.” (13:16) Communication is a precious thing.
One of my favorite Bible stories is about Pentecost, when believers were “in one place, of one accord,” and suddenly there was a sound of a wind, tongues of fire over their heads, and they began to speak in tongues, inspired by the Holy Spirit. (See Acts Chapter 2.) Jews had come from many foreign places, but each heard “the wonderful works of God” spoken of in their own language. I often yearned for that marvelous, instant communication while struggling to learn Russian in college.
Between my junior and senior years, I toured the then Soviet Union with a group of fellow students. Big news broke out at home while we were traveling. It was before smartphones. So it fell to a local man to tell us: “Vash President — Ford.” “Your president is Ford.” He explained that U.S. President Nixon had resigned. We stood around him and cheered. He told us he wasn’t an intellectual, he just saw it on Telstar (a communication satellite). He gestured to the sky, like an Old Testament prophet.
Since graduation, I’ve endeavored to return the favor. I helped a confused Russian shopper in a big-box American grocery store and taught my son simple greetings for two Russian girls in his high school class. I say “good morning” to our church organist in his native tongue (and sometimes — by mistake — “good evening,” which gets a laugh).
In the textbook Christian Scientists study with the Bible, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” Mary Baker Eddy writes, “The intercommunication is always from God to his idea, man.” (page 284) What we are communicating, when we sacrifice our time to learn a language (and our self-esteem, when what we say is greeted with hilarity) is love. To offer news, directions, or just a greeting in another’s language is a small thing, but it can feel like another of the “wonderful works of God” they were talking about in Acts. Understanding and being understood is heartwarming and heartening.
A verse of hymn 381 in the Christian Science Hymnal touches me: “With hope and faith like exiles yearning / For homelands loved through patient years / The hearts of men are homeward turning / To God Who giveth rest from fears.” Last year there were 100 million people displaced from their homes by food insecurity, climate, war, and other emergencies, according to the United Nations refugee agency.
One’s language is one’s home. A friend from Peru who works in a gas station near me always has a galleta, or dog biscuit, for my dog. We chat in Spanish. I ask him to talk slowly and he’s patient with my rusty grammar. Serving English-speakers at the pumps all day without understanding much of what they say must be a struggle.
A friend who helps refugees gave me a phone number to call to find a class. My Peruvian friend commented that God has put so many kind people in his path. He’ll find English lessons, “then you and I can have a conversation.” If he has half as much fun as I did in sixth-grade Spanish, we’ll have much to discuss. But we are already in conversation.
As Mrs. Eddy put it, “When the heart speaks, however simple the words, its language is always acceptable to those who have hearts.” (Miscellaneous Writings 1883-1896, page 262)
Maggie Thomas is the Reading Room librarian at First Church of Christ, Scientist, Ipswich.