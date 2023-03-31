Attention hospital CEOs: Please “share the wealth” to support bedside nurses.
Nurses have been long overdue for better salaries and the accommodation of on-site call rooms. Hospital CEOs receive salaries of $1 million to $7 million. Is sitting in an executive suite of a hospital behind a mahogany desk, floors away from the frenetic patient care really worth a salary of $1 million+? How much would a safe on-site overnight suite for nurses including beds and shower facilities cost? Could those million-dollar CEO salaries instead go toward significantly increasing bedside nursing salaries? Could hospital CEOs find it in them to “share the wealth” to improve the working conditions and life of the bedside nurse?
Nurses are leaving bedside nursing in hospitals at alarming rates. Bedside nursing work is stressful both physically and mentally. Staffing and scheduling challenges plagues the nursing profession.
Hospitals need to make improvements to the poor work environment that leads to nursing burnout and turnover.
Nurses feel like they are constantly on-call, even if they are not. In order to attract more nurses to working in hospital settings, hospital environments are going to have to become more attractive for nurses. This means the incentive of increase in salaries and providing on-site nurse call rooms.
If hospitals want to recruit and retain the nursing workforce needed to provide optimal patient care, they must offer nurses more than a pat on the back and the occasional 10 boxes of pizza lunches. Hospitals must provide nurses with generous salaries and provide safe overnight on-call suites for nurses to recruit and more importantly, retain the nurses.
Many nurses travel to large Boston hospitals from New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont. Nurses sometimes work double and triple shifts. Nurses often resign from their positions at hospitals for a variety of reasons such as understaffing, stressful conditions and lousy pay scales. However, many nurses resign due to costly parking fees and commuting long hours for their 12-hour shifts. Many younger new nurses have a lot of student loan debt and are unable to afford hotels for overnight stays due to a long commute. They instead, sleep overnight in their cars in order to make the next early morning 12-hour grueling shift.
Hospitals have always provided residents and MDs overnight on-call rooms within the hospital, rightly so, given their busy schedules and overnight on-call duties. However, nurses are not provided with safe, overnight on-call rooms within hospitals. If anything proved there is a need for this, it was the COVID pandemic. In order to recruit, retain and accommodate nurses for unexpected double and triple shifts, they should be generously compensated and be provided with safe, on-site overnight nursing call rooms within the hospital at no cost.
Nurses are the lifeblood of any hospital. MDs and nurses work hand-in-hand and hospitals cannot function effectively without both. So CEOs should be making efforts to support the bedside nurse with what they need and deserve to perform their jobs well.
Providing an increase in salary and on-call overnight accommodations would help in the long-term to recruit and retain highly skilled nurses. Nurses do not need a pat on the back — they need and deserve to be paid well for the backbreaking, exhausting work they perform and provided safe on-site overnight call rooms. So hospital CEOs, how about “sharing the wealth” to support bedside nurses?
Mary Beth Muckian, BSN, RN, lives in Marblehead and is a graduate of Boston College and Regis College. She has been a nurse for 17 years and currently works as a Utilization Review Manager. She has worked over her nursing career in the areas of bedside nursing, research nursing and occupational health.