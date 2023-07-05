In the far-distant future, archaeologists arrive. They’re uncovering stuff from decades or even centuries earlier.
(Transcript excerpts:)
What’s this!
Looks like it might be a church.
What kind of church?
A-frame.
No, dope, I mean which faith?
Look! There’s a sign out front.
Ah, scrape at it, see what it says.
“Hope.” Old English font. I’m guessing Catholic or Episcopal.
Keep scraping.
The top of the sign says “Our Lady.”
Catholic.
I’d say late-20th Century architecture.
Beautiful design.
This road that goes by ... looks like it was a pretty major thoroughfare. So many squirrel corpses!
Hey, look over here. Far corner of the parking lot.
The rusted-out body of an old police car, nestled against an area of heavy vegetation.
Speed trap.
Yup.
Scrape at the rust a little on the side of the cruiser, see if we can read the name of a town or anything.
I’ve got something! It says “LICE.”
That’s “POLICE,” dope. Scrape above that, or below.
Here it is! We’re in a place called “SWIC.”
That’s odd. We’ve never found any ancient records of a place around here called “SWIC.”
Oh, wait. I didn’t scrape enough. It says “IPSWICH.”
Now we’re getting somewhere. My data screen says this town was known for having so many historic buildings.
That would explain this! Come over here, across the road. Seems like this must have been a road sign.
Maybe for a business of some kind. Scrape it. See what it says.
“Scrape it.” “Scrape it.” Why do I always have to scrape?
Just scrape it, dope. Stop complaining.
It says “1640 Hart House.”
Wow. It’s nice when they put the year right there on it for you.
Look at it. Perfect early-colonial architecture.
What’s down the road here? Looks like maybe a house.
This one has a sign too! I know, I know. “Scrape it.”
You’re catching on, dope.
Wow! It says “Old Cross Farm. 1716-1725.”
I believe it. Look at this house. Classic design for that era.
This must have been a great-looking neighborhood.
Wait — there’s a side-street.
The church must have sat on a corner.
What’s on the other corner, across the street?
I’ll start scraping.
It’s too big. Scraping won’t be enough.
We’re gonna need the shovel.
And the pick-axe.
(grunting, groaning)
Holy cow. I’m exhausted.
Me too.
What is it?
I don’t know. It’s massive.
Just look at this! These huge rectangular sides!
Over on this end, it’s like three stories tall! I’m tellin’ ya, this thing was 25,000 square feet, maybe more.
Who do you think lived here?
Lived here? This is no house, dope.
A hotel then? A resort? Factory? Indoor theme park?
You’re a dope and an idiot.
Oh, gosh. Please don’t tell me it’s a Walmart.
No, dope. Step back. Take a good look at this gargantuan monstrosity. This clearly wasn’t built here. It’s like nothing else in the neighborhood! This is obviously an alien spacecraft.
No.
Yes. It came from outer space. How else do you explain its strange, inscrutably ugly design?
Well, it is strange, and it’s certainly ugly. I’m not sure what “inscrutably” means. But golly, an alien spacecraft! That explains its huge observation deck.
Yes, once they landed, these creatures could see everything in the neighborhood. This mysterious extra-terrestrial vessel set down here in the wetlands, obliterated much of the surrounding vegetation, many of the physical structures, most or all of the animal life, and who knows what happened to the humans.
Wait. My incessant scraping has revealed something new. There’s lettering on the side. It says “LIC SAFE.”
Keep scraping, dope.
Okay. Yes, here we go: “PUBLIC SAFETY.”
Obviously this was a Trojan horse.
Huh?
A trick. The aliens emblazoned their spaceship with this message to reassure whatever unsuspecting beings they found here: “Public safety” — as in, “We’re here to protect you.”
From the Catholics?
No, dope. From all the soul-killing historical architecture.
The Ipswich Planning Board will hold a 7 p.m. public hearing on Thursday, July 20, in Room A of Ipswich Town Hall, regarding a special permit and other issues related to the public safety building proposed for 36 Linebrook Road.