In my last column (“Chatbots will unravel us,” Feb. 16), I described how the advance of artificial intelligence in the form of chatbots will undermine the human acquisition and use of language — both spoken and written — and undermine the development of the cognitive processes that accompany those language activities.
For students, chatbots will reduce the likelihood that they are assigned homework that involves writing long essays, doing research, or solving math and science problems. The proliferation and easy availability of “intelligent” software — increasingly polished and increasingly undetectable — will come to supplant many valuable academic practices that we have used to teach children how to think and how to become competent learners.
The hard and critically instructive work of learning to phrase a cogent thought or make a coherent argument — again, spoken or written — can and inevitably will be supplanted by chatbot technology.
And for adults, as AI technology advances rapidly in the next few years, why would we be left with any need to write anything at all? In our personal and professional lives, bots will seamlessly produce everything from emails and tweets to contracts, reports, speeches, and legal documents.
They will produce newspaper articles, blogs, and reams of disinformation. Just like every other “tool” and app and platform on the internet, chatbot software will be hijacked, repurposed, and reprogrammed to serve antisocial agendas.
In fact, the very malleability of chatbot software is its “vulnerability” and the attribute by which it can be exploited by bad actors.
Citizens think that Facebook, Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, and other sophisticated technology companies are producing chatbots that must possess known logic, well-defined features, known computational capacities, and robust internal controls. Instead, those companies have produced bots that contain those attributes only imperfectly, and their software engineers have no clear idea where the boundaries and limits of those attributes are.
The engineers cannot fully control the bots, cannot really understand how the bots do what they do, and cannot predict where this machine intelligence will go, and how fast it will advance.
It is not an exaggeration to say that the engineers are creating software, and software patches, at a pace slower than the artificial intelligence is advancing, “learning,” morphing, and sometimes being manipulated malevolently. We do not know what, or how much, AI will “learn” on its own.
Engineers are playing catch-up because of two facts combined. First, we have downloaded all that we know and think into the chatbots, and are continuing to do so. To a bot, knowledge is power.
Second, the bots, as they operate, are continually “observing” all, taking in new data 24/7, drawing inferences, and growing in capabilities. They see patterns in our nearly infinite world of information and data that we cannot see. We don’t even know that these patterns exist.
Ordinary citizens don’t really grasp the phenomenal magnitude of the total body of knowledge and information that the human race has produced and amassed during civilization’s lifespan. We also don’t grasp the power available in mastering all that knowledge, because no human could remotely do more than scratch the surface of that quantity of knowledge.
Consider a chess grandmaster. He devotes his early decades to mastering just one tiny subject, chess. He studies rules, strategies, openings, other great players, the most famous contests, and practices endlessly. Yet, today, no grandmaster can ever defeat the best chess-playing bot. The bot sees moves and patterns and playing logic that we cannot decipher, even when we examine one specific game itself after the bot has won.
A human can deeply learn chess, physics, medicine, economics, journalism, politics, and more. But no human can become deeply expert in every subject of learning. A chatbot can. A bot will in the very near future possess deep knowledge in every conceivable subject, and with the same mastery that a chess-bot understands chess. Remember, this “omniscience-bot” is the Holy Grail that software engineers are racing for.
There is a danger in creating machines that are “smarter” than we are, especially when they are equipped with way more information than we are. Without ethics, intuition, or sentience, they do not know what they are doing, but they will follow the logic of their code slavishly until they reach an outcome that they “think” is complete.
There is a danger that bots will be prompted by unseen patterns, follow unintended logic, and come to harmful (to us) conclusions. There is even the danger that bots will craft working analogies for their own use — sort of like translations — as they seek to “understand” human words like “freedom,” “survival,” “success,” “winning,” and “control.” The bots — seeing that those are, statistically, among the most valued conditions sought by humans — may create machine paths to also seek those states. We do not know where that would lead the machines, but one worry is that they would seek to expand and utilize other online systems and networks.
From undermining the learning process, to swamping us in disinformation, to unintended consequences, chatbots pose many threats. Whether harnessed for profit or divisiveness, these bots will accelerate the deterioration of society that the internet and social media have been contributing to for 20 years.
Brian T. Watson, of Swampscott, is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.