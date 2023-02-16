The latest advance in artificial intelligence is ChatGPT, software that is capable of performing many tasks. It can answer questions, solve math problems, offer medical diagnoses, and write essays. It can create games and present complex material in clear, coherent explanations.
ChatGPT is just the most recent version of what are known as “chatbots.” Far more sophisticated than Google’s search programs, a chatbot surveys its files in response to typed inquiries, but in addition, possesses a capacity to synthesize that data and draw unique inferences from it.
A chatbot is created by loading reams and reams of data into a computer network. The data consists of nearly everything imaginable — articles, essays, columns, documents, texts, and books. Literally billions and billions of information items are fed into the chatbot.
In the course of processing this data, the bot recognizes patterns, relationships, and correlations among the nearly infinite material it has scanned. With blinding speed, it can then recognize — statistically — what words follow what words. In “answering” a question, it is mimicking all of the word-patterns that it has processed. In this sense, it recognizes language, and “replies” in language.
The reason that a chatbot can sometimes write an “original” thought or solve an unsolved problem — not just regurgitate a file — is because its incredible processing capacities can sometimes see patterns and correlations in its data that no human — limited by time and the ability to ingest all that data — could uncover.
The chatbot is making “educated guesses” with its replies. It’s just that its guessing is based on unimaginable amounts of data points.
But, at the same time, this is also the reason that a chatbot can offer an incorrect or nonsensical answer. It is capable of large mistakes.
A chatbot actually “comprehends” nothing. It is a machine. However, it can “possess” values, biases, and attitudes if they are embedded in the data that the bot draws on. The machine therefore, without sentience or wisdom, can be (and is) employed to promote disinformation.
ChatGPT is available through a web interface. Tens of millions of ordinary citizens are already using it.
Some people love it, and will no doubt increasingly use it to compose their emails, blogs, texts, tweets, and work-related documents. Students of all ages will use it to do their homework, and to write the essays and papers that schools and colleges require.
Teachers will respond as best they can with plagiarism detectors and chatbot detectors, but anybody familiar with software development will understand that chatbots will continue to improve to the point of undetectability.
Consequently, teachers and professors are planning in-class testing, oral exams, and short, in-class papers.
Some teachers are saying that they’ll incorporate chatbots into the curriculum, maybe having a bot create outlines and then the students will write the papers.
But all of this adjustment, rationalization, and pedagogical disruption is profoundly depressing. No matter what perch they occupy, chatbots are really bad developments for human acquisition of certain skills. The acquisition and development of language, the ability to speak and discuss, and the development of writing skills are all diminished by chatbots.
And as a direct consequence of that, young people (and adults) become less skilled at the critical thinking that characterizes an educated person. That attribute includes reasoning, analyzing, synthesizing, hypothesizing, and forming independent thought. From infancy through adulthood, those habits take years of practice and development to hone.
To the extent that bots supplant the time and reflection that humans devote to learning to hypothesize, discuss, and write, that will be a loss to all of us. With the immense challenges societies face today, we need individuals — young and old — to become competent learners, not vessels who can integrate chatbots into their lives.
We have already seen the damage that smart software does. Thirty years of Webworld’s effects on the population have already diminished our attention spans, made us opinionated and reactionary, and divided us. Many people — maybe most — are manipulated by the dynamics of web platform algorithms. To the web, we are prey (although few people like to think that they have succumbed).
Chatbots will add to those web dynamics. Because chatbots will — slowly, invisibly, painlessly — shrink or compress the processes whereby we learn how to learn, we will be lesser learners. As a consequence, we will be easier prey, and we will be less able to see our society clearly.
If this sounds circular, it is. The internet undresses our capacities, we become less capable, and then the next generation of internet apps and AI tools further undermines our capabilities. The process is subtle, and simultaneously accompanied by wonderful aspects, so we mistake the advances for convenience. We adopt the attitude that we can “manage” the disruption and negative effects.
But this is delusional thinking. We aren’t controlling AI machines or making them in our image. We are remaking ourselves to fit the AI products. We are becoming more computerlike. Always with a screen or earbuds, we are constantly ingesting factoids, podcasts, videos, games, and data. We can barely stop to reflect, think, or examine where AI is leading us.
Having woven the internet and ever-expanding AI unstoppably into the very fabric of nearly everything, we dare not admit the damage that these technologies have already caused, nor do we want to recognize the chaos that they are leading us into.
No government regulations or corporate restraint will ever adequately slow the march of AI. With ever more sophisticated chatbots, deepfake photos and videos, and the continued proliferation of disinformation — which undermines order, reality, brotherhood, wisdom, agency, and reform — human society will be, ironically, the architect of its own dismantling.
As all of the major web platforms suffuse chatbots and AI throughout every sector and aspect of society, the capacities of people and their societies will be variously conditioned, neutered, paralyzed, or unraveled, and simply unable to halt the unwinding.
Brian T. Watson, of Swampscott, is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.