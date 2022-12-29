On behalf of It Starts With ME! (ISWM), I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for your endless support of the Annual Turkey Drive — not just this year, but for the past 15 years. Your generosity, kindness, and love of our community helps support ISWM’s initiatives to create a community where every person lives a healthy, safe, and happy life.
For the past 15 years, we have set a goal and every year the community has met or exceeded that goal. In September, we set a goal to donate 600 Thanksgiving meals and continue to provide local shelters and pantries with food and fresh produce. I am happy to say that because of the generosity of the community, organizations, local businesses, volunteers, friends, families, and you, we not only achieved our goal but crushed it.
With your help, the 15th Annual Turkey Drive raised $28,867 in monetary donations and collected another 14,070 food items. With those incredible donations, we were able to provide 706 meals to local families and veterans and donated countless boxes of additional food to several pantries and shelters. I’m beyond humbled and grateful.
The impact you have made over the past 15 years is truly inspirational. We have provided 4,606 Thanksgiving meals, which averages out to 23,030 bellies fed. I believe ISWM’s mission to make a difference in our community is being met, and that is all thanks to you.
A very big ISWM thanks to:
- CM&B, Inc., Classic Home Builders, LLC, Eastern Bank, H.L. Realty Trust, Mercy Tavern, and The Tin Whistle for providing us funding to help purchase the turkeys, milk, and pies.
- Jim Pitreau and Green Thumb Farms, Inc., who once again generously donated all the potatoes needed for this event. and a big thank you to Bill McKinnon III for driving to Maine to pick up the 2,830 pounds of fresh potatoes.
- Thank you to Harry Lizotte, at Crosby’s Market, who was able to secure us 540 turkeys during a turkey shortage and keep them stored for us until delivery day. For the first time ever, we were concerned we wouldn’t get enough turkeys to meet our goals, but Harry Lizotte came through for us.
- Thank you to all the partnerships we have formed over the past 15 years. Without your support and love to help others, this event would never have been as successful as it has been. I would like to give a special shout out to our three longest partnerships:
- Melissa St. Pierre and her Salem High School students throughout the past 10 years. Melissa partnered up with our event in 2014. She uses this event as their class project to help motivate them to give back to the community. They create a food drive at the school, organize the event and even volunteer for us on delivery day. The impact she has left on the students is evident, especially when they call me each year to come back to help. Melissa and her students have been a great addition to our extended ISWM team, and she is a great role model for these students.
- Officer Eric Gagnon and the Salem Police Department have been partners for 10 years. They started out as a drop off location three years ago, but then the pandemic hit, and we had to get creative. Eric created the “Fill a Cruiser” event, which has been a great success. Thank you for always supporting our community on and off the job.
- Ed Nolan and the Wicked Jeep Club partnered up with us nine years ago. This fun, energetic group first started hosting food drives amongst their Jeep club and helping with our deliveries when we were still in the mid-100s. At that time, we could deliver the meals in trucks and in “Wicked” Jeeps. A couple of years later and a few hundred meals more, Ed and his crew graciously started renting three U-Haul trucks to help us deliver the meals. We can’t thank them enough for everything they have done for us over the years and always keeping us on schedule on delivery day.
- Renee and Russ Austin for the past several years drove to Worcester to pick up 620 tabletop pies and Lucia Lighting & Design for letting them use the company’s van to do this.
- Melinda Lima, who visited Market Basket at least once a day for two months straight to collect enough egg boxes for us. Not only did she collect roughly 400 boxes, but she also let them take over her family room until we were able to pick them up. and thank you Susan Hanson, Owen Hanson, Julien Nieves, and Thomas McKinnon for picking them up from Rockport for us on short notice.
- A huge shout-out to all our young volunteers this year. It’s so wonderful to see how many young kids are getting involved and even nicer to see how much they are enjoying it. Thank you to Aiden St. Pierre, Abigail Gagnon, Allie Lanciani, Christopher DiBella, Devin Corbett, Ethan Kleemola, Harlan Beaulieu, Leland Lima, Liam McKinnon, Lucy Gagnon, Madeline St. Pierre, Mason Luciano, Nick Sica, Nola McKinnon, Olivia St. Pierre, Owen Considine, Owen Hanson, and Payton Parsons.
- Thank you to all our volunteers throughout the month and on delivery day.
- My amazing ISWM! Turkey Drive team: Erin Pezzulo, Kara Manning, Kelly Kelly, Michelle Archambault, Roseann Cooke, Shannon Pinkham, and Suze Sironi.
- And to the superstar of this year’s event, my father, Thomas McKinnon. This year, he spent endless hours picking up my slack when I could not be around. Meeting donors, picking up donations, and anything else that needed to be done. This event would not be possible without him.
- And last, but not least, all who donated and all our supporters for getting their coworkers/family/friends involved, sharing our posts, organizing private collections, and always going the extra mile to help make this event a success.
As always, I am humbled and inspired by the generosity of our community.
Finally, after many heartfelt discussions with my team and family, this will be the last year of the Turkey Drive. It was a difficult decision but the right one. It Starts With ME! or the community service we provide is not going anywhere. We will keep striving to make a difference in our community in new forms of events and activities. If any of our partners (schools, agencies, etc.) have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out.
Thanks to everyone who made not only the 15th Annual ISWM Turkey Drive a great success but the past 15 years a great success.
Melanie M. McKinnon is the founder of It Starts With ME!, a nonprofit organization based in Salem.