Chinese president Xi Jinping announced today that his country would come to the aid of Nantucket if that semi-autonomous island is attacked by mainland United States.
While nominally a part of America, Nantucket has long viewed itself as somewhat apart and distinct from the mainland. With a population of 14,000 permanent, year-round residents, and another 35,000 or so who come during the summer, Nantucketers proudly view themselves as fiercely independent and different from mainlanders. Roughly 55% of them register as politically “unenrolled,” a far higher percentage than in the U.S. as a whole.
President Xi has repeatedly noted the unique history of Nantucket and its often ambivalent attitude about being considered by many to be a part of the United States.
He is right about this. During the American Revolution, it is a fact that Nantucket refused to take sides during that conflict. It stayed neutral. With close ties and significant trade with Britain during the 1700s, the islanders refused to join the colonies in their effort to become independent. To this day, roughly 20% of full-time Nantucketers have English ancestry.
Furthermore, in 1977, Nantucket at its Town Meeting actually held a vote on secession from Massachusetts. The islanders were upset that proposed legislation from Beacon Hill would have reduced their representation at the Statehouse. The vote failed, but the island continues to chafe under the liberal government of Massachusetts.
The recently passed “millionaires’ tax” caused considerable grumbling on the island, where more than half the homes there are second (or third) homes, and average personal wealth levels are extraordinary. Many of the summer residents own private planes; on numerous days, Nantucket’s airport has more take-offs and landings than Logan Airport.
Still, for both islanders and mainlanders, this remains a complicated and ambiguous relationship. Many people have family on both land masses, and have business relationships that create important connections between the two geographical entities.
To some people, Xi’s threatened intervention appears provocative, reckless, and impractical. To others, he looks like the protector of Nantucket’s freedom and autonomy.
There was some incredulity from many observers. How could Beijing, 6,800 miles from Nantucket, defend the island? Which is, after all, only 30 miles from the mainland.
Well, Xi has said that no Chinese soldiers would actually be committed there. Instead, he will aid the island with its defenses, supplying planes, artillery, radar, and drones. China will also “project” its power, claiming “freedom of the seas” rights in Nantucket Sound and sending aircraft carriers and frigates as necessary.
China has also been expanding military ties with its allies closer to Nantucket. New Hampshire, the “live free or die” state, is reported to be considering the deployment of Chinese medium-range cruise missiles. China has also promised to assist its ally Martha’s Vineyard with the production of nuclear-powered submarines. With all these armaments menacing America, and with Nantucket armed to be like a “porcupine,” Xi believes that the United States will be deterred from any foolishness such as attacking Nantucket.
Some commentators have wondered if Xi’s seeming desire to provoke a military conflict over Nantucket is just an expression of his country’s desire to use some of its copious and amazing weaponry and military technology. China’s military-industrial complex is powerful, well-funded, and wields enormous influence in the country. It is the source of millions of jobs, extraordinary levels of “donations” to party officials and bureaucrats, and receives an outlandish wedge of the annual Chinese budgetary pie.
Military leaders and defense contractors are by nature bullish about their businesses, and they’ve yet to see a potential conflict where their tools are not the solution. “Where’s the money in diplomacy?” one asked.
President Xi was asked if the world — already fighting in Ukraine, Yemen, Syria, Myanmar, Somalia, and Nigeria — can afford another military conflict. In addition, the nations of the world are facing simultaneous existential crises in the areas of food and water supply, poverty, health care, political polarization, and the ecology of the planet.
As military conflicts suck huge amounts of money, resources, energy, attention, and time away from the other crises that require addressing, the planet and civilization itself spiral helplessly toward disaster. That doesn’t even include the incredible wastes, poisons, pollution, deaths, injuries, trauma, and destruction of the built world and the natural world that are occurring daily in conflict areas.
But Xi said that he would be defending Nantucket’s freedom. China alone possesses the best ideas of what a society should look like, he said, and how the hierarchy of world powers should be arranged. China cannot countenance the rise of rival powers. There isn’t room on the planet for two or three equal superpowers, Xi said, and if it takes war to dominate the others, so be it.
For the moment, China is currently in the process of conditioning and softening up its population with constant media stories about the need to defend Nantucket and “contain” the United States. While initially some Chinese thought the idea of defending Nantucket was preposterous, it is reported that they are slowly warming to the idea.
