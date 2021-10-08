On Dec. 16, 2020, the city launched the Salem Skipper in partnership with Via. The Skipper is an app-based, on-demand transit service offering shared rides that operates within the city limits. The service has been available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Since launching, the Skipper has provided more than 21,000 rides saving more than 9,500 miles of individual vehicle trips and reducing carbon dioxide output by more than 8,400 pounds. Due to the overall success and popularity, the service hours have recently been expanded. Beginning Oct. 1, users may now ride the service Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to midnight; Fridays from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Planning for the Skipper was initiated several years ago through the efforts of Salem For All Ages working with city staff to obtain a grant from Tufts Health Plan Foundation to conduct a feasibility study. The study determined that not only was it feasible to have this type of service but needed. The Skipper has improved access to transportation for a variety of historically disadvantaged groups. Some of our highest ridership is taking place in the Point neighborhood, where approximately 42% of the neighborhood lies below the poverty line and more than 24% of the households do not own a vehicle. Since December, more than 5,700 pickups and drop offs have occurred in this area and a Spanish version of the app was introduced this past March to better serve the city’s Hispanic population. In addition, a significant number of seniors, students, and those with accessibility needs make up approximately 10% of the ridership. Residents have been using the Skipper for essential trips, including food and shopping and medical appointments, as well as after-school activities. Some of the top destinations include Salem Hospital, the MBTA Station, Salem University, Salem high and middle schools as well as major retail establishments.
How it works
Download the Salem Skipper app to your smartphone to create an account and book trips. If you do not have a smartphone, you can call toll free at (844) 983-1842 and a customer service representative will assist you. Once you enter a desired pickup and drop-off address you will receive information pertaining to the estimated pickup time and location where you are to meet the vehicle. Via’s technology acts as a virtual dispatcher which creates highly efficient trips by matching multiple passengers headed in a similar direction into a single vehicle, directing passengers to “virtual bus stops” within walking distance for pickup and drop off. If you use a wheelchair or have other accessibility issues, you can indicate that when you create your account in the profile settings and a wheelchair accessible vehicle will be deployed to your direct location when you book a trip.
Each ride between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. will cost $2, with later hours costing $3 ($1 any time for senior citizens, middle school and high school students, and people with disabilities). Trips can also be booked with up to two additional passengers. Each additional passenger will cost a $1 extra.
The funds to cover the costs to continue the current service and expanded hours are generated entirely from cannabis revenues, payments from housing developers and a contribution from Salem State University with zero dollars coming from city property taxes.
For additional info please visit salemskipper.com.
David Kucharsky is the director of traffic and parking for the city of Salem and chair of the Salem For All Ages Transportation Subcommittee.