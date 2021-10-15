In the second week of August the United Nations released a landmark paper, “A Code Red for Humanity.” This report is a partial release of a more detailed forthcoming paper on the viability of humans to continue to live on our planet in its trajectory in a negative reality.
One of the contributing professors, Zeke Hausfather, wrote, “We don’t have any great comparable analogies in the last two million years or so. It’s harder for us to predict exactly what will happen to Earth’s systems. The chances of unknown unknowns become increasingly large.” That quote appears in the Washington Post on Aug. 9.
On Aug, 20, a report on CNN from the Mariposa County, California, sheriff’s office states that in the northern California Sierra National Forest, near the Merced River, a family of three and their dog were found dead with no visible marks. One of the suspicions is a toxic algae bloom from the river. In July, the U.S. Forest Service warned that there may be toxic algae. Toxicology reports are still pending.
This is a foreshadowing. If we keep polluting the oceans, a toxic synthesis of blooming algae could appear at any, or many, metropolitan centers world wide.
We are a handful of weeks from the November Glasgow, Scotland, climate summit. The U.S. climate envoy, John F. Kerry, stated, “This is the planet’s last great chance to make a change.” He could not be more accurate, with the recent impact of unrelenting frequency, and ever-increasing intensity and duration of hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, floods, drought, crop failures, disease, famine and degradation of polar regions.
Even with all this, it seems the most important thing that will be discussed in Glasgow is the economics. Let’s take a look at that word. Eco (MONEY) — nomic — (HUMANITY) — Economic. It seems with all the aforementioned increasing natural planetary warnings, the few hundred people at this gathering, and the thousand or so who control them, with their own agendas, egos and greed, are not paying attention to the natural world that will not wait.
Staying on the same path we’re on now will have inevitable apocalyptic consequences.
Humanity has now entered the Anthropocene Epoch. This term was coined by Nobel Prize-winning scientist Paul Crutzen. One million species will be extinct by the end of this century. We are at 420 parts per million of carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere. If we don’t stop the continuing increase, toxification of the planet will make it uninhabitable for the human species. There is no “Planet B.”
More than 2 million people have died worldwide from climatic issues this past year. I hate to say this, but today will be looked upon as the good old days. If we don’t engage a comprehensive, realistic change and stop kicking the can down the road, the clickity-clack sound of the can will suddenly be silent because it has fallen off the cliff.
And human beings will be right behind that can.
Joseph F. Doyle is a freelance writer based in Salem.