I was 11 years old when we took a trip from my hometown of Portland, Maine, for a surprise visit with our cousins who lived on the Cape. Of the many memorable parts of the trip, the only one that was planned was on the return trip: A night at the King’s Grant Inn, where it seemed to my siblings and I like we had stepped into a world of luxury — an unheard-of-splurge for our single-parent mother of very modest means. Somewhere there’s a picture of us three kids by the pool, with a parrot on one of our arms.
The story goes that my mother was innocently looking for a spot where we could have lunch the next day, when she saw a sign in Gloucester for a park. A decades-long quest into genealogical records would begin that day, as we were astounded to find our last name engraved in stone there, where my “very great” grandfather Roger Conant arbitrated peace between the irascible Miles Standish and a certain Captain Hewes, both of whom had designs on some nearby fishing stages. But events which took place later in Conant’s life would form the impetus for these midweek musings.
The company of adventurers who had placed Conant at the helm of this fledgling colony were disheartened with the yield on their investment, and were prepared to pay pay the settlers for their work and even sail them back to England if they so desired. For his part, Conant was equally dissatisfied with their location and had already made inquiries “into a more commodious place near adjoining, on the other side of a creek, called Naumkeag.” Urged in a letter sent by Rev. John White to stay the course, with promises of provisions, men, and goods for trade, Conant refused to go when most of his company wanted to move to Virginia. Yet when the company of adventurers Conant and the “Old Planters” represented was bought out by a rival company in England, a new administration was sent over with Endicott at the helm, authorized to take over the governance of the colony. Situations like this were not unknown in this era, and they often ended in bloodshed. Yet Conant’s prudent leadership and giftedness at brokering peace again diffused hostility, and resulted in a bloodless transition of power. It was commendable enough that White records the old planters and the newcomers alike decided at a general meeting that it ought to be immortalized in the name of their town: It would be called Peace, or Salem, after the Hebrew word, Shalom.
As a pastor, I always think about peace this time of year. Advent begins with unsuspecting shepherds beholding terrifying glory, yet being told not to fear, because the angels came announcing peace — peace procured by a newborn baby. Christmas commemorates the event of the transcendent God who tells the nations to be still, taking on flesh and saying the same words to the tumult of terrifying wind and waves.
I think about how desperately we crave peace, and how bad we are at making it last. Jesus would tell the disciples He came to give them peace — not a worldly, temporary cessation of hostilities, but lasting, real peace. The apostle would later say that He Himself is our peace, the One who set aside the ethnic dividing walls between Jews and Gentiles, that He might “reconcile us both to God in one body through the cross, thereby killing the hostility. and he came and preached peace to you who were far off, and peace to those who were near.” (Ephesians 2:14-17)
And so I think of peace this time of year. I think of the noteworthy events that would lead a colony to name their town “peace,” and the cruel irony that ignominious events of capricious violence decades later would instead become its legacy. I think of Jesus in the beatitudes saying “blessed are the peacemakers” (a recent painting by that same title by Budleigh artist John Washington captures the events commemorated at Stage Fort Park). I think of Roger Conant, and how, depending on the period in which you live, peacemaking can have an inverse relationship with legacy-building. Yet in an era which eulogized the conquerors more than the peacemakers, I’m thankful that there is at least one notable local exception.
More than all this, I’m thankful that the God who was rich beyond all splendor, humbled himself to the end, to bring us lasting peace.
Jonathan Conant joined the staff at First Presbyterian Church, North Shore, in Ipswich in 2018 as an associate pastor.