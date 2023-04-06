We operate independently and we’re judged on what we do. I don’t need someone with a political agenda who’s in the Executive Branch passing judgement on me” — House Speaker Ron Mariano
State Auditor Diana DiZoglio is pursuing a campaign promise to audit the Legislature in order to make state government more transparent and accountable to the public. Naturally, the ferocious push-back from the Legislature speaks volumes of the culture of secrecy that underpins it and dictates its operations.
As reported by Sam Drysdale of the State House News service, the state auditor’s governing statute says the office must audit the accounts, programs, activities and functions of all departments, offices, commissions, institutions and activities of the commonwealth, including those of districts and authorities created by the General Court.
The report continues with additional constitutional requirements which supports DiZoglio’s assertion that her office holds clear constitutional authority and a mandate to audit government functions comprehensively.
Yet speaker Mariano is openly advocating for a collective position of resistance to comply. With the support of House counsel James Kennedy they openly refute DiZoglio’s claim. Their assertion is that “departments” refer to only agencies and offices within the executive branch and not “…other separate branches of government”. Conveniently, they are silent on the word mentioned in the auditor’s constitutional section — “authorities”. Does Mariano oversee an institution without authority?
There is a generally understood notion known as the “spirit of the law”. Clearly the leaders of the Legislature ascribe to themselves the false notion that the Legislature somehow is an exempt body. In simple terms, rules that apply to others don’t apply to us.
This is institutionally evidenced in so many ways including exemption from open meeting laws. As reported by Drysdale, the counsel has publicly cited the House “ … has the exclusive and absolute authority to settle the rules and orders of proceeding in the chamber; and that the Supreme Judicial Court previously ruled that such procedural statutes are not binding upon the House’s and that each branch under its exclusive rule-making constitutional prerogatives is free to disregard or supersede such statutes by unclaimed action.”
DiZoglio has expressed a wish not to pursue the matter through the courts. But there is her error. She should, as the intractable position of legislative leaders is clear. The gloves have been thrown down and the red lines drawn. Her constitutional mandate can only be applied forcefully against fierce defenders of shadow government.
Cooperation is a fleeting concept in the Legislature. One only has to think who is motivated by what to keep things secret and unobserved?
DiZoglio’s actions are vital to lead to a government that is more efficient, transparent, equitable, responsible and accountable. Unfortunately, to realize this vision the only step preceding the audit is to terminate the Legislature’s misguided position and compel it to comply.
This can only be affected by a court order.
Joe D’Amore writes from Groveland. He can be reached at damorecos@gmail.com.