People like to target older folks as complainers, always comparing how “superior” it was in their day. As a senior myself (and I’m not talking high school), I’ve become more sympathetic toward the complainers, those who I once called “cranks.” In fact, I’ve joined the chorus — there’s so much to complain about!
Let’s start with packaging. Have you noticed how the common 16-ounce plastic container has a new lid, one that resists opening? You have to work your fingers around the underside — and it’s sharp! — repeatedly, before finding an entry.
Additionally, aspirin bottles and the like are not only child-resistant, they’ve become consumer-resistant. Manufacturers have added a layer of tough, clear, seamless plastic. Try gaining entrance. Let’s say you’ve got a pounding headache. Like many frustrated consumers you’ll resort to using a steak knife. Yet no matter where you stab, you can’t penetrate the plastic because it’s welded.
After finally gaining entry, you’re faced with the child-proof cap. If you succeed, you’ll encounter the next hurdle: A “lift ‘n’ peel” foil lid. Don’t try lifting or peeling; it won’t yield. A few stabs with the steak knife, and it’s off. Finally, after yanking out a fistful of cotton, you’re in.
Another practice that’s unfortunately trending involves people walking down the street talking to themselves. That’s what it initially looks like. When I was a kid, I spent a lot of time at Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library. I remember a woman who perused the shelves while talking to herself. Sometimes her conversations to self became animated. As a kid, I was aware that adults behaved oddly, and this patron fell into that category. In any case, I always took my book and moved to another room.
Today, I have the same uncomfortable reaction, until I realize the person strolling alone, laughing and gesturing, is actually having a two-way conversation.
Recently I was in my car in the parking lot of Manchester’s Crosby’s Market. A man, leaving the store, approached. “There’s no red cabbage,” he announced loudly, sounding exasperated. At first glance, he was obviously what the Brits call a “nutter.”
“They’ve got plenty of green cabbage,” I said, hoping to humor him. At the same time I rolled up my windows and turned on the ignition. But when he passed behind my car, still talking, I spotted the telltale plastic disk clamped to his ear indicating he was having a phone conversation. This is not the first time I’ve been spooked by people who appear to be carrying on a solo conversation. My knee-jerk reaction is always the same: Roll up the windows!
Finally, you don’t have to be a baby boomer to know that manners have gone out with the fondue pot, resulting in the older generation blaming the young. However, I’ve noticed that “manners” are deteriorating among all generations. I particularly see it in supermarkets, now that the pandemic is over and we don’t have to keep our distance. Standing in the cat food section, studying the various “entrées” — which they’re now called, no doubt to justify the high prices — I’m always surprised when someone reaches across, their forearm grazing my nose, to grab an item. Hoping to make a point, I’ll step back and say, “Oh, excuse me.” Invariably that person says, “No problem.” Basically, the interloper is not aware they’re in your space, nor do they care. At the newspaper stand, they’ll grab a paper at the same time you’re reaching in. A tug of war ensues. Wanting to make a point, I’ll say, “Go right ahead.” This is followed by the usual: “No problem.”
In the end, I don’t think my efforts really make a difference. and if they did, I’d be left with nothing to rant about. and if there’s one thing about us seniors: We love to rant.
Sharon Cook of Beverly Farms is the author of the Granite Cove Mysteries (Come for the chowder, stay for the murder) and the novel, Talking to the Moon. Contact her at: sharonlovecook@comcast.net.