In my last four columns, I described different facets of the current crisis of polarization in American politics and the transformation of conservative media into an aggressive disinformation machine. I stated that while there is distortion and partisan media on both sides, the Republican side of things is responsible for a level of disinformation — both quantitatively and qualitatively — that is far more threatening to both professional journalism and democracy itself than is the Democratic side.
The key is this. Both conservative and liberal media contain excesses. But Democratic excesses do not question reality itself. Republicans, however, are in the process of rejecting professional journalism, elections and democracy. This is an extraordinary development. In 50 years of practicing journalism, I have never had to conclude that the majority of conservative media have gone off the rails. I came to this opinion reluctantly and unhappily.
During this series of columns, many Republicans wrote to me expressing their disagreement with parts or all of the essays. Here are thoughts from my replies:
Dear Republican reader,
Thank you for writing. The condition of America today is confusing, disturbing and frustrating for most everyone. Most of us — Republican and Democrat alike — aren’t happy to be navigating this polarized political environment. None of us has seen our nation be so full of friction and division as it is today — worse than during the 1960s.
Why is that? Mostly, it is not your fault or my fault. Mostly, it is not the fault of ordinary citizens. Sure, we each have some responsibilities for things in our lives, but — talking big picture now — there are many forces that are way bigger than us that are in play. I’m talking about the forces that give shape to our society. They are capitalism, globalization, technology, the internet, social media, print and voice media, politics, education, transportation, the growing global population, and human nature itself.
It has been the slow and steady evolution of those forces over the past 45 years that is giving shape to our society today, and that has caused a lot of pain, dislocation and insecurity for a lot of citizens. In addition to tangibly changing much about American life that used to be predictable and reliable (for example, jobs, wages, pensions, industries, media), those forces have also been successful at fragmenting the American citizenry and turning citizen against citizen. It wasn’t ordinary citizens like you and me who dreamed up this polarization.
I have been writing columns since 1970. In 2017, after watching American citizens become nearly helpless and victimized by the trajectory of the developments in society, I stopped writing columns for three years so that I could write a book about all that I had seen and what I had come to understand. A newspaper column is only 850 words. Consequently, no single column — or even series of columns — can ever do justice to any issue or discussion. Only with a book could I hope to tell the story of America today. Its focus is not on politics — although it includes politics. Its focus is on the largest forces in society, forces that all citizens should understand.
I am telling you this because while you and I could spend a long time debating points, it isn’t the best way to understand our country. I understand you, but my beef isn’t with you. My beef is with the forces that want you and I to not understand the story of our country today, and how it got this way.
Emotional or partisan news sources do not want us to understand our country or our fellow citizens.
In your emails, you have asked me about a large range of issues. I can’t possibly adequately respond to everything you raise unless I write at prohibitive length. I think that the best way to reply is to say that there are plenty of mistakes, hypocrisies, and distortions on both the Democratic and Republican sides of politics. More than anything, almost every politician — both D. and R. — wants to be reelected above all. This often makes them say and do cowardly, offensive, or cringe-worthy stuff.
I certainly don’t agree with or defend everything that Democrats do. I could write many columns describing Democratic transgressions. But I can do the same for Republicans. As I evaluate both parties, however, it would be dishonest of me to pretend that today their destructiveness is equal.
My mission as a journalist is to try to sort out the important from the less important. Everything has some degree of importance, but today — amid all the raised feelings and anger — citizens too need to identify what is most important. For both “sides,” it is too easy to point out the latest outrage or offense from the other side.
It will of course be hard for citizens to agree on what is “most important,” but if we can all agree that we should attempt to do this, we will be further ahead of where we are now. Citizens should bring greater levels of discernment and judgment to the infinity of events in politics and society so that we may better identify what is going on, and what most warrants our concern and attention.
This is a challenge I put in front of both Democrats and Republicans because the issues are not just political but involve the big forces I mentioned earlier. Our society as it looks today wasn’t born in 2022. It has unfolded the way that it has not just because of stuff we call “politics” but because major, significant forces have shaped it. If citizens can’t learn the degree to which that is so, we will all continue to fight fruitlessly with each other and blame each other for developments that — mostly — are not ours to be responsible for.
We all need to recalibrate. We are flailing. We are stampeded by emotional media. We’ve got to focus on whole stories. We’ve got to become more sophisticated and more learned. Most of us need deeper, more profound understandings of the things we talk about — including society, democracy, freedom and human nature. What’s involved in maintaining a society, anyway?
While we disagree, we must maintain compassion for each other. Though it is hard to believe, political polarization isn’t personal. Emotional, angry people are in pain or fear, and we are all part of broken systems.
