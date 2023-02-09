In a society based on ordered liberty, human rights, and rule of law, law enforcement is a necessity. Whatever form it may take, good policing enhances democracy and makes our rights a tangible reality. This is a fact.
It is also a fact that police forces can serve as the frontline troops fighting against human freedom, and frequently do so. In Iran, for example, the “Morality Police” enforced laws governing female dress with beatings and bullets. Moscow police enforcing Russian censorship laws lock up those protesting against the war in Ukraine, giving life to Putin’s repression. Even in the United States, there is a history of police being used to enforce segregation and fugitive slave laws.
The question is not, then, between whether we should have police or not. The question is what are those things that are necessary to ensure policing enhances democracy. In other words, what is the difference between law enforcement that protects freedom and that which destroys it?
According to Gary T. Marx, Professor Emeritus of Sociology, M.I.T., there are three characteristics that make policing democracy-enabling. These are: (1) the police are subject to laws that embody values that respect human dignity, rather than the wishes of a powerful leader, party, or group; (2) police are only allowed to intervene in the life of a citizen under limited and carefully controlled circumstances; and, (3) the police are publicly accountable. When laws themselves disrespect human rights, such as with racial segregation and slavery, there is no form of enforcement that enhances human liberty and the obvious solution is changing the law. The second two factors, however, speak to the need to restrain the police themselves. If police are given too wide a latitude to stop individuals and are unaccountable when they commit excesses, the laws on the books will be of little protection.
Seen this way, the issue of police violence ceases to be a partisan one. It stops being one where police need to feel attacked. Instead, it becomes a question of values, morals, and how we protect human rights.
Dramatic examples of police violence, like the brutal murder of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers, are particularly jarring, and rightfully so. But what makes this incident so threatening to the freedom of all Americans is the fact that it is not alone. Nationally, there are a lot of people dying at the hands of police. According to PBS Newshour, more than 1,000 people died at the hands of law enforcement in 2022 with wide racial disparities. That’s two to three people a day. Not only that, but we are locking up as many people as China. Why is it that the United States, land of the free, is locking up just as many people as a communist dictatorship with five times our population? Why are so many dying at the hands of police whose primary function is to protect the rights of all? Clearly, something is wrong.
Reflect for a moment that the United States is fairly unique in the nations of the world. Our nation is not founded on any historical claim to territory, or ethnic commonality, or on this or that holy book. But rather, it is founded on the sound logic that all of us — every single person in this world — is born equal. All of us have rights. Even Mr. Nichols. The police who murdered him took it upon themselves to strip Mr. Nichols of each and every one of those rights when they beat him to death. The right to life, liberty, pursuit of happiness — all stolen. And if Mr. Nichols can have his rights so violated, who’s to say it can’t happen to you?
Police are necessary to a truly democratic state, not as warriors and enforcers, but as servants and protectors. The potential for police violence comes about when police have too much arbitrary power to interfere with the citizen and are unaccountable to communities they police. Such a state of affairs is ultimately incompatible with the idea of ordered liberty and threatens the rights and freedoms of every one of us. This is not a condemnation of policing or police or anything of the sort. It is a plea for people to treat police violence and over-policing as the threats to liberty they are and not simply more fuel for petty culture war squabbles.
Tristan R. Brown is a Peabody resident and local activist. He hosts the YouTube channel, Thinkin’ About Politics, and can be reached at thinkinaboutpolitics@gmail.com.