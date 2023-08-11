Life is a mystery. No, it isn’t. Most of life is obvious. But once in a while, you encounter a mystery. Sometimes, in your own mouth.
So I broke a tooth. How? I wasn’t chomping on something hard. I was only halfway through a martini, and olives don’t break teeth. But suddenly a chunk of my tooth was gone.
My beloved dentist, Dr. Jason Robillard of Hammatt Street, built me a new tooth, in about 20 minutes, without anesthetic. It’s a smart-tooth. I click it twice, it opens my garage door. Not really. But it’s a fine fake tooth.
If your dentist has ever given you a new tooth, you know what you do. You run your tongue over it, and it feels weird. Smooth, maybe, but different. I was grateful for my new fake tooth, but it was going to take some getting used to.
On my way home, I stopped at the terrific farmer’s market on South Main Street. It pops up on the green every Thursday afternoon, all summer long. As a bonus, it’s adjacent to a two-vehicle station for charging electric vehicles, like mine.
But there, parked in one of the two EV-only positions, was a white VW Golf, brazenly violating the law in the shadow of the Ipswich police station.
The signs clearly say “EV PARKING ONLY.” and the white VW Golf was clearly not an electric vehicle. Electrive.com reports that electric Golfs will not arrive till 2028 at the earliest.
So my first thought was: This gas-sucking, smoke-spewing VW Golf parked in the EV-charging spot at the farmers market is five years early!
In that moment, in my rage and frustration, I clenched my teeth — and experienced an epiphany.
This is how I broke my tooth.
When I’m angry, I clench my teeth — automatically, in one certain way — always crunching down primarily on the same tooth. I’ve been doing it my entire adult life, without ever realizing it. No wonder that tooth finally gave way!
So what have I learned? I need to manage my anger. Lighten up, Doug. and I need to learn a new habit in response to my anger. No more clenching my teeth.
But it would also really help if drivers of gasoline-powered vehicles would observe the signs, obey the law, and stay out of the precious few parking spots designated for charging electric cars.
I realize mistakes happen. The driver of the VW Golf may have misinterpreted the sign. Maybe they thought “EV” stood for “Every Volkswagen.” Maybe they mistook the charging cable and connector for a gas pump. Imagine their disappointment when no gasoline came out.
So as a public service, I humbly offer these insights: “EV” means “electric vehicles.” “Only” means “not you.” and that gas-pump-looking contraption is never going to give you satisfaction.
I confess, I took a photo of the license plate on that white VW polluter. (Drive a VW Golf just 3 miles and it spews a kilogram of CO2 into the atmosphere.) I confess, I called the Ipswich cops. I confess, I hoped for retribution. What’s the fine for parking a non-EV in an EV-only charging spot? I want jail time. OK, just kidding. Just handcuffs, and fingerprinting. and then probation.
This is not just about our environment, people! This is not just about liberals parking at the farmers market.
This is about my teeth.
Don’t make me clench at you again, white VW Golf. Dentistry is expensive.
If I have to get another smart-tooth, who knows what damage I’ll do? Your “Super Duty® F-450® Platinum” with its 6.7-liter turbo diesel engine could be zapped by a superpowered incisor — and wouldn’t that be embarrassing!
Taken out by a tooth. What a loser.
Stay out of the EV spots, bro.
Doug Brendel manages his rage in a quiet, rubber-lined room on outer Linebrook Road. Check in on him from time to time at DougBrendel.com, and offer soothing words. Good luck.