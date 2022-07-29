The January 6th hearings have laid the truth bare for all who dare deny it. Donald Trump and his Republican allies attempted to subvert the will of the voters in 2020. They lied to their supporters. They incited violence against police. They conned their supporters out of millions of dollars that they used to prop up an extravagant lifestyle. And all the while, Mass. candidate for governor, Geoff Diehl, has been cheering on these traitors and providing unquestioning support to the disgraced former president.
Geoff Diehl is a terminally flawed candidate for many reasons. He was the co-chair of the Donald Trump campaign in Massachusetts. He has worked to obtain and maintain the disgraced president’s endorsement. Either of these should disqualify any person from a position of trust or power after Trump’s attack on America. But it is Diehl’s utter dishonesty and lack of integrity that truly doom his campaign.
In July 2021, shortly after Diehl announced his bid for the governorship, he appeared on the ABC 5 news program “On the Record.” During that program, Diehl minimized Trump’s role in the attack and attempted to compare the traitors who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to Black Lives Matter activists. One group sought to over throw democracy and subvert the will of the people. The other is fighting white supremacy. And, Geoff Diehl cannot tell the difference, I suppose.
The real nail in the coffin comes when asked whether the election was “stolen” from Trump, as Republican traitors falsely claim. Mr. Diehl’s answer was, “I don’t know. I don’t think you or anyone else knows at this point.” Mr. Diehl was lying in this response. Every reasonable observer knew that Donald Trump was lying. Trump never produced a single scintilla of evidence. His own attorney general (Bill Barr) was publicly saying there was no evidence of fraud. Republicans of principle across the country (not Geoff Diehl) were pushing back on Trump’s lies. Rather than be a true public servant, rather than be a leader and speak truth to power, Mr. Diehl found it easier to lie and tie his political future to the first president to ever attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power.
Democracy is a fragile thing. It depends on citizens being informed and choosing truth over the lie — even when the lie is comforting — even when the truth is hard. We need to rise up as citizens and demand a better class of leaders in the political arena. It is up to Republicans to reject this kind of sleaze. You Republicans must learn to love your country as much as you love power. Don’t make another deal with the devil.
Tristan R. Brown lives in Peabody and is a licensed attorney in Massachusetts. Contact him on Twitter @politicsthinkin.