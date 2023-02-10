With the ever increasing concentration of CO2, methane and nitrous oxide having serious negative impact on the habitability of this planet for man and other great species, the foundation for the 6th era of extinction is under way (Anthropocene Epoch). The most important thing to recognize and remember is that it is not too late, but the window is narrowing.
The Masters of the Universe in Davos, Switzerland, who just finished their annual International Conference are well aware of the impending doom that is racing towards humanity.
Over the past 12 months they have ordered 775 ocean going yachts, and are building mountain compound retreats in Costa Rica. “60 Minutes”, in November 2022 did a piece on abandoned intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) silos being converted to apocalyptic oases.
The “Guardian” magazine in September 2022 published an article on the elite, super-wealthy financing a private conference with survivalist expert Douglas Rushkoff.
In September, the population of the world reached 8 billion people.
At Davos, with the idea of maintaining their power and wealth, or their wealth and power, in lieu of desperately needed action, a new media approach was decided on as if we (humanity) are all in this together. They produced pacifying statements like: “At the pace that global conditions will allow we should not sacrifice too much of the current economic well-being for a distant future.” Another soothing media approach, creating the illusion that nature has made a deal states: “Nature has made a deal for carbon budgets.”
In the last 24 months of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s rule, 10,000 square miles of the ancient Amazon rainforest have disappeared.
SWOT (surface water ocean topography), a French/U.S. satellite, was launched in December 2022 to map the world’s oceans, lakes, and rivers. The intelligence is needed more than ever as climate habitat change worsens with droughts, wildfires, flooding, storms and coastal erosion.
Mikaela Shiffrin’s World Cup record-tying slalom run (since broken) was canceled because of warm weather.
A battle in the Alps is looming with Italy, France and Switzerland because of lack of snow and glacial melt. There isn’t enough freshwater to maintain the hydro-electric plant systems, farming, drinking water, and fish migration.
England and Europe are seeing a winter of 2022-2023 that is smashing heat records.
The oceans of the world have been rising in temperature for decades. According to Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service report, 2022 was one of the hottest years on record and can be “very dangerous for living organisms,” with multiple bleak consequences.
A new announcement from the United Nations states that Caribbean reef systems are rapidly disappearing from the coast of Florida to Panama. Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef ecosystem — one of the world’s most biodiverse — is “significantly threatened by climate habitat disintegration and that the current efforts are not enough to protect it.”
On Jan. 21, a NASA-funded study from the Bigelo Laboratory of Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay, Maine, states that the Gulf of Maine is the fastest warming sea body on Earth. There is a precipitous drop in the oceans in regard to phytoplankton, sometimes described as the invisible forest. It is a tiny plant-like organism that is the foundation of the aquatic food chain of life. This phenomenon is also happening in the Arctic and Antarctic regions and oceans all over the globe.
Phytoplankton are eaten by larger zooplankton, krill, small fish, and crustaceans. They are critically important to sustaining larger marine life up the food chain, including sharks and whales. Phytoplankton is also a super significant organism. It absorbs CO2.
The oceans generate 50% of the oxygen on Earth. Without phytoplankton, all marine life forms will collapse and disappear.
In the throes of a decade-long drought — 40 million people out west — Arizona, Colorado, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming are in a serious water-energy crisis. The crisis is because of the historic drop in water level of the Colorado River. The supply levels affecting Lake Powell and Lake Mead create the additional reality that they may not be able to generate hydro-electric power. There are parallel issues facing the Mississippi River. This will all be playing out through this year.
In the past 20 years, the Arctic has lost over 60% of its ice cover, with radical temperature swings. There are a trillion tons of frozen methane up there. It took millions of years to solidify.
Greenland’s ice melt from September 2021 to August 2022, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI), was 84 gigatons. Never forget the Gulf Stream.
When the Masters of the Universe out of Davos talk about the current well-being as opposed to the distant future, the “future” is not distant and there is no “budget.” Current well-being for humanity is right now. The brainpower and finance can be redirected from NASA’s Artemis Project, using about $40 billion to save Planet Earth.
It’s all just basic physical chemistry. Man is toxifying the atmosphere, deforesting the planet, polluting our freshwater bodies and rivers at an increasing rate, acidifying the oceans, and killing off our CO2 sequesterers and oxygen generators.
What could possibly go wrong?
Joseph F. Doyle is a freelance writer based in Salem.