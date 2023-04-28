On March 21, the United Nations Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change verified that Earth is approaching a dangerous level of heat. One hundred ninety-five countries have signed on and are in agreement with the UN’s panel report that the habitability of Earth is in looming peril. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterrs stated that: “We are in a last chance to shift course and that net-zero emissions must be achieved to avoid global catastrophe. We must immediately slash greenhouse gases roughly in half by 2030, and stop adding carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.”
There are a wide array of strategies but only one country is engaging — Australia. With the apocalyptic Black Saturday Bush Fires of 2009 decimating the continent, they know first hand what will result with delay.
The American Petroleum Institute declared that we must consider the importance of adequate, affordable, reliable energy to meet growing global needs, according to spokesperson Christina Noel. Even though the consensus is that CO2 emissions must be cut in half in roughly 10 years, China has set its goal at 2060; India is aiming at 2070. Reality just doesn’t seem to be settling in.
The temperature of Earth that must be brought down and kept stabilized if we are to avoid disaster is 1.5 degrees Celsius. The temperature increase is an indicator of the CO2 concentration in the atmosphere.
The CO2 acts in several different ways. One, of course, is the heat created by the element of CO2 in the atmosphere and how that integrates with the ecosystem composition of oceans, lakes, and terra firma.
Consider:
- Richard Conner, editor of The UN Water Development Report of 2023 released on March 23, states that 2 billion people lack safe drinking water world-wide.
- The Thwaites Glacier in western Antarctica, also known as the Doomsday Glacier, the size of Florida, had a negative component event in January. The stabilizing iceberg, 53 miles long and 40 miles wide, broke away into the Amundsen Sea.
- There are new public relations buzz-words describing weather, such as “Heat Dome”, “Atmospheric River”, “Super Cell” and “Bomb Cyclone”. The atmospheric rivers we have been talking about on the West Coast of the United States, from mid-fall 2022 to the present, dropped over 61 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevadas and between 100 and 200 inches of rain in California and southern Oregon. Due to 150 years of improper land management, 80% of the rain ended up back in the ocean. The reason for the massive precipitation is the CO2 atmospheric characteristic of absorption and increased retention of water vapor by 7%, once we passed 400 parts per million on Sept. 16, 2016. We are currently at 423.7 parts per million.
- A story published in the New York Times on April 12 stated that the moisture drop has not mitigated the 23-year-old drought and over-use of the Colorado River, with the drinking water to 40 million people and 5.5 million agricultural irrigated acres at risk. There is gloomy imminent negative viability of hydro-electricity being generated by the dams of Lake Mead and Lake Powell.
- On April 4, California announced the banning of salmon fishing in its waters. Alaska has already banned the harvesting of king crab. The Journal of Ecology and Evolution promulgated that Orcas (known as killer whales) are an endangered species suffering from starvation and pollution.
- The National Weather Service, on March 23, affirmed that for the first time since 1965, tornados swept through Los Angeles, California. The weather cell traveled east and exploded in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, developing into an E4 tornado with winds of 170-200 mph for an extended period of time, killing 26. This was reminiscent of the 2021 tornado in Tennessee. That giant was 7½ miles across. It reached a velocity of 300 mph. It lingered and was compared to the Red Spot on Jupiter. This weather system cell that started in Los Angeles and ended in Rolling Fork has triggered an epidemic of tornados through the central and southern states.
- The World Health Organization, in the same time frame, noted Tropical Cyclone Freddy on the other side of the globe. This long lasting, brutal weather phenomenon lasted three weeks, meandering around and through Malawi, Mozambique, and Madagascar, claiming over 600 lives, and leaving more than 1.4 million people homeless.
- There has been a deadly outbreak of the Marburg Virus, which has a 90% fatality rate, in Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania. Furthermore, there is a polio outbreak in Burundi. Both outbreaks occurred in March. This is the first polio outbreak in Burundi in 30 years.
Despite all this, the degradation of Earth’s declining habitability for man and other great species, there is still time.
Simply by facing reality and getting our priorities and resources in order to stave off mass extinction, there are between $30 trillion and $50 trillion of suspect sources (tax avoidance, narcotics, slavery, and other major league criminal activities) that could be applied to workable remedies to save Earth’s livability.
The U.S. has always led. Right here, right now, we could sober up and stop thinking we can control nature and conquer space with fossil fuels and their derivatives like liquid oxygen, hydrazine and nitrogen tetroxide.
In order to make gravitational escape and travel in the vacuum of space work, we have to graduate from the basic technology that put the Soviet Sputnik satellite in space in 1957. There is a reason we have not been back to the moon in over 50 years.
It costs brain power and tens of billions of dollars for an ego-tripping joyride to the moon (Artemis Project).
If we were to apply that brain power and funding to alternative energies, research for the molecular breakdown of plastic, Terrestrial Refraction Capabilities, and a big time “giddy up” on preservation of polar regions, ancient forests and oceans, we could start talking about man existing beyond this century.
The science, in all aspects, is there. Economies will not be destroyed. Now would be a good time for a new direction. This is not a “liberal” idea. This is a specials survival necessity.
Joseph F. Doyle is a freelance writer based in Salem.