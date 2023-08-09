With the passage of summer on July 3, 2023, the planet reached a global temperature that has not been seen since the Inter-Glacial Period 125,000 years ago. This has been prolonged on a daily basis, up to this publishing, based on modern global instrument temperature readings going back to the mid-19th century and cross-correlated by tree rings and ice cores. Argentina and Chile, on Aug. 3, mid-winter, hit over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
The planet is not looking like the one we have been living on for the past few thousand years. It has become a recent descent of habitability of life on the planet. There are different paths that can be taken in order to positively reinforce Earth’s livability for man and other great species. There really is no time to waste. Here is a short review of where we are:
- In September 2016 we crossed 400 parts per million of CO2 concentration in the atmosphere. Do you remember when we were never to cross this threshold? Today we are at 423.7 ppm. Let’s take a look at how this is working out for us. The Arctic is predicted to be almost iceless sometime in the early 2030s. In March 2022, the Antarctic hit 70 degrees. Nine of the hottest years on Earth have been in the last 10 years.
- Oceans have been warming faster than anyone could imagine. The surface temperatures of the oceans and currents, along with the depredations of circulation and the Earth’s weather patterns are alternating and deteriorating. Many scientists believe the surge is at least in part caused by the regular transition from La Niña, a naturally occurring phenomenon that tends to cool the ocean’s surface, to the newly emerging El Niño pattern, which tends to bring warmer water. The question is, how much is due to this natural phenomenon and how much is due to global warming. The cooling of La Niña is having less impact because of the ocean’s deep warming of El Nino from the last Ice Age, where the warming pattern is discharging heat from the seven Hiroshimas worth of energy (zettajoules) being absorbed every second by Earth’s oceans and emitted by modern day man.
- Now we are seeing the impact of the declining reflective properties of the Arctic and Antarctic and the lessening tolerance level of the great oceans that occupy 70% of Earth’s surface and absorb 90% of the heat. At the current moment, Asia, the U.S., and Europe are engaged in what used to be considered unrealistic weather realities, with super charged temperatures sustained in the triple digits, and incredible torrential rains, mudslides, tornadoes, hurricanes, and wildfires (31 million acres have burned so far this summer in Canada.)
- There seems to be another reality that should be in the headlines but is not: Crop yields. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture report of May 15, America will have its lowest wheat harvest in almost 70 years. We currently have to import wheat from Poland. There is major anxiety that the global rice harvest will be seriously impacted if the heat and rain patterns do not level out. Rice feeds almost 4 billion people, and has finicky requirements in regard to heat and rain. Corn, soybeans, and other major crops are also in danger.
- Glacial melts in the European Alps, Asian Himalayas along with the South American Andes are under continuous serious stress.
- Fresh water issues are really starting to dominate the headlines. In the United States, this cannot be more apparent than the Colorado River issue. It affects 40 million people out west, in Arizona, Colorado, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. With Arizona suffering record-breaking relentless triple digit temperatures, and extremely urgent acute fresh water issues for drinking and farming, a Saudi Arabian company, Fondomonte, is dominating the fresh water aquifers in Arizona’s Phoenix, Tucson and Hope County regions. They use our water to grow alfalfa to ship to Saudi Arabia.
Things do not have to be like this. The declining habitability of Earth can be reversed. We need to stop cutting our rain forests at once and reduce our CO2 output. We need to move together, world-wide, and plant CO2 gobbling flora. Most importantly of all, instead of having “black top” and asphalt, like we do today, we should engage the cooling, reflective, sustainable, technology we already have developed. These applications can be used on homes, buildings, and roads of all kinds, amplifying planet cooling.
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, in the first six months of 2023, Elon Musk netted $96.6 billion, while Meta’s chief executive Mark Zuckerberg raked in $58.9 billion net.
They have announced that they want to have a cage match for some unknown charity. I suggest that charity be the livability of man and other great species on Earth, with the loser forfeiting the first six months of their net income immediately to save the ancient rainforests, the reclamation of destroyed wetlands, with the application of the interdefractionary dispersement outlined above.
That would be a world-class prize fight (cage match) worth watching.
Joseph F. Doyle is a freelance writer based in Salem.