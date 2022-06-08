The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s Mauna Loa global monitoring observation laboratory in Hawaii, reported on May 23 that current planetary CO2 concentration is up 3.8 parts per million, from 2021 to its current 2022 level of 421.72 PPM.
For the first time ever, the DETER satellite system, that sends alerts concerning deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, tracked 77 square miles of deforestation in the month of February, 62% more than the same month in 2021. This is worrisome because January and February are the months with the least amount of deforestation.
There are two events that happened during the last week of March that involve the Arctic and the Antarctic. The first one happened on March 20. The headline read, “Earth’s poles shatter records with extreme heat.” At the same time, for the first time, according to NOAA, temperatures hit over 70 degrees Fahrenheit on both poles.
In the second event in the Antarctic, there was a surprising collapse in east Antarctica, in what was believed to be a stable ice shelf. The 460-square-mile ice shelf (the size of New York City), known as the Glenzer-Conger, cleaved at the end of the freakish warm spell.
According to University of Minnesota glaciologist Peter Neff, “The ice shelf had been there for thousands of years and will never be there again.”
On May 12, a report released by the Australian Marine Authority pointed out that the Great Barrier Reef has suffered its fourth major bleaching event in the past seven years. Chief scientist of the authority, David Wachenfeld stated, “We are seeing that coral reefs can’t cope with the current rate of warming, and the frequency of climate change.” The biologist continued with, “We need to slow down the warming rate as fast as possible.” The International Coral Initiative stated that reefs worldwide are natural barriers to severe storms and collectively support an estimated $2.7 trillion in fish supply that feeds hundreds of millions globally.
The World Health Organization in Geneva Switzerland reported that the world population is breathing a poorer quality of air and called for the reduction in the use of fossil fuels.
A mega-drought has been declared in May for seven western states. The agricultural growing season is upon us, Lake Powell, Lake Meade, and the Colorado River and its tributaries, on average, are down 32-50%. Daily water consumption is affecting 40 million people. With a depleted watershed and tinder conditions, wildfires are rampant throughout the region.
The forests and the oceans that are oxygen drivers and climate controllers are in danger. We are on EARTH. I am a Star Trek/Star Wars baby. Although I wish Scotty would just beam me up and engage the warp drive to leave this galaxy, I know it’s not going to happen. I am all for the James Webb Space Telescope, the Event Horizon Telescope, the Parker Solar Probe, et al. And I am OK with Earth’s orbiting science labs that are used for scientific experimentation and all the cross knowledge we’ll gain. Here’s where the “but” comes in. If we want humankind on this planet to continue beyond this century, we need a realignment of our priorities and deployment of existing assets and resources to prop up the livability of Earth for our species, as opposed to trying to reach dead planets with liquid hydrogen, liquid oxygen and oil-based propellants. We can not be the envisioned pilgrim people with our existing science. If humanity is to exist long enough to have quantum scientific breakthroughs, (dimension travel, and the capture of wave energy) humans have to exist long enough for that to happen.
It seems to me that the canary is singing a very compelling song...
There’s still time.
Joseph F. Doyle is a freelance writer based in Salem.