If your eyes were glazing over when you heard the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, in the first in person speech to the General Assembly since the pandemic, addressing the leaders of the world that the survival of humanity and the planet are at stake, and that we are in a colossal global gridlock, you are probably not alone. Even though we have passed out of the Holocene epoch and have entered the age of extinction, the Anthropocene epoch, Guterres stated he cannot gain positive traction.
Reflecting on the Secretary General’s missive of gridlock. The public relations terms, “global warming,” “the new normal” and “climate change” are archaic and out of date, and do not reflect the urgency to humanity. I humbly suggest a more accurate term, “habitat disintegration”.
When editors describe droughts, crop failures, hurricanes, cyclones, tornadoes, flash floods, declining rivers around the world, glaciers melting all over the globe and polar regions receding using antiquated terms, they are putting lipstick on a pig. Television, radio, and newspapers, instead of mollifying special interests, should eliminate the outmoded, obsolete descriptions of these wildfires, iceberg cleavings, etc, and describe the truth, which is “habitat disintegration.”
Let’s go a little bit further. Man’s pending extinction. The coronavirus, monkeypox, polio, ebola, and the one that we don’t know of yet but is coming if we stay on this same trajectory, are all part of “habitat disintegration”. The reality is that diseases are just like tornadoes. Somehow they have become separated from the ecosystem. They shouldn’t be.
Let’s consider a few indicators. The Monarch Butterfly recently has been officially designated an endangered species. This panoramic colorful gift to human existence is about to take an incalculable loss.
At this moment we are talking about Hurricane Ian. The rapid extreme intensification of Tropical Storm Ian did not become a category 4 until it hit the Gulf of Mexico, with water temperatures of 80 to 90 degrees. At the exact same time, on the other side of the globe, Super Typhoon Noru was developing under the same accelerated conditions, intensifying from a tropical depression into a super typhoon. Scientists in the Philippines stated that this phenomena formed in record time, brought upon by “human caused climate change.”
In what now seems like ancient history, just eight days earlier, Hurricane Fiona slammed into Puerto Rico with 130 mile an hour winds, and dropped 3 feet of rain at the same time. At the same time, in Japan, Typhoon Nanmadol had winds of 110 miles an hour, and dropped 2 feet of rain. Also, in the same time frame , Typhoon Merbok moved across the Bering Sea into the Chukchi Sea, causing widespread flooding and damage along a thousand miles of the Alaskan coastline. It was a massive system, dropping more than 2 feet of rain in the northern part of the state with 100 mile an hour wind gusts.
For the first time in recorded history, on July 17, 18, and 19, every continent on Earth sustained triple digit temperatures in unison. With China peaking out at 119 degrees, it has major concerns about its rice harvest. With the withering heat wave In the western part of the U.S., a new record was set at 124 degrees in Death Valley, California. Because of this sustained global heatwave, all of Mother Earth’s rivers and freshwater bodies (the water we drink) are receding around the world.
For example, the Rhine River, where thousands of U.S. GI’s died building pontoon bridges during World War II to cross into Germany, can now just be walked across.
This is only a fraction of our recent eclectic insult and injury to our planet.
The Secretary General’s clarion call is being ignored for the same reason it has always been ignored.
America has always led. The human and financial resources are well within America’s grasp. We need to recognize and redirect our priorities. Instead of spending $40 billion in financial capital and all the intellectual excellence that is NASA on the Artemis Project (NASA’s vision of conquering space), chasing the possibility to find life and/or water on dead planets, our energy and capital need to be redirected to the unquestioned urgency of saving the dying planet that we are living on that has life and water right here, right now. Earth. The science simply does not exist for us to go into outer space at this moment, at this level.
We need exponential scientific breakthroughs to fulfill humanity’s vision to be the pilgrim people we envision. We cannot be using today’s old-fashioned science to fulfill a perception that science can’t truly address beyond our own planet.
Imagination is tremendous. Reality sometimes is hard. Let’s save Earth.
Joseph F. Doyle is a freelance writer based in Salem.