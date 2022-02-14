Last week The Guardian reported that a Swedish firm has trained the crows of Stockholm to pick up discarded cigarette butts.
Not pet crows. Wild crows.
The crow picks up a cigarette butt, deposits it in a certain machine, and out comes a tasty morsel of something — presumably crow-healthy — in exchange.
This isn’t the crackpot venture of a Swedish mad scientist. This is a serious civic project born of urgent necessity.
Stockholm is drowning in cigarette butts.
The Keep Sweden Tidy Foundation estimates that a billion cigarette butts are tossed on Sweden’s streets every year — 62% of all Swedish litter. Cost of cleanup: more than $8.70 for every 100 cigs.
Of course, you have to pay for all that crow food. So yes, it does cost something to rig a big cig gig. But the crows apparently work cheaper than members of the Swedish street cleaners’ union — because with the butt-for-a-bite machine, the cleanup cost comes down to something like $2.17 for 100 cigs, $2.18 tops.
Scientists say adult crows are as smart as 7-year-old humans. They not only learn to love the cig-exchange program quickly, one crow will teach other crows. and there’s no risk of them eating the cigarette butts, because they don’t like the taste. Not even the menthol ones.
The tragedy, of course, is that you can train crows to pick up cigarette butts but you can’t train people not to throw them down in the first place. Although depending on what kind of snacks the machine dispensed, I might be interested in serving as a test subject. Cheez-its? I’m in. Or foie gras.
The success of the Swedish crow cleaning crew obviously sets the stage for other applications. Here in Ipswich, we have plenty of crows — an enormous clan based in my own backyard — and I’d suggest training them to take snacks in exchange for greenheads. Also midges, mosquitos, and mice. Depending on the size of the crow, there are some noisy dogs we might add to the list.
But if crows are so smart, let’s consider broader projects. Let’s train them to salt icy roads. Fill potholes. Listen to the police scanner and peck out reports for the local press. It couldn’t happen overnight, of course — training takes time, and of course you have to find the right crow for each job. Not every crow will be keen on taking a bit of fried-clam breading in exchange for doing school crossing duty. But as more crows discover the natural joys of the open market, I believe others will flock to new opportunities.
And then, in any of these endeavors, as the birds achieve a certain skill level, they can free our talented human workers to focus on more sophisticated challenges, and activities too big and complex for crows, like tree removal and election monitoring and finishing my basement.
There are other smart members of the animal kingdom, of course. If crows pay off, we could move on to other species. The next time our town faces an existential crisis — the ocean rising due to climate change, soul-crushing over-development, drive-throughs at eating establishments — no worries. We can just convene our best and brightest to figure out how to solve the problem: our smartest rat, our shrewdest pig, and our exceedingly clever octopus. Or simply pull together several of our standout second-graders.
Doug Brendel lives on outer Linebrook Road in Ipswich, in a house he shares with cats he’s trained to wake him when they’re hungry. Follow Doug’s hapless adventures via DougBrendel.com.