I am writing this column on Sunday, Nov. 6, two days before the elections on Nov. 8. Across the nation, there are many significant races to watch, and the possible results of many of them are too uncertain to be predicted.
There are notable ballot questions, governorships, secretary of state races, and literally thousands of contests for local and national legislators. The races for the two houses of Congress are especially important.
You know the election results today. My comments here — written Sunday — are meant to be pertinent regardless of the post-election landscape.
There is no doubt that today we are as polarized as ever. The polarization itself — regardless of which political party you prefer — has taken on a life of its own and it now ranks as a major, dynamic factor in determining society’s character and trajectory. Polarization itself has become a threat to maintaining democracy.
Polarization is now as real a factor as the states of capitalism, technology, globalization, the internet, the media, and the environment.
The divisions within the citizenry today are worse than anything we’ve seen since the Civil War. Furthermore, almost nobody is untouched.
There are so many reasons for this. A big one is the way that capitalism, globalization, and the economy have changed over the past 45 years. Accelerated by technology, automation, offshoring, and wholesale deregulation, the changes to capitalism created a winner-take-all economy. This produced a lot of losers among the mass of ordinary citizens, who are both Democrats and Republicans.
Think about this: 60% of adult Americans have less than $1,000 in savings. That group of people — some 120 million citizens — includes Democrats and Republicans. When Amazon or Walmart or any other major corporation establishes its pay scales, or lays people off, it doesn’t first ask its workers whether they are Democrats or Republicans.
And in any job — at any company of any size — that involves an employee working at a keyboard, you can be sure that that employee’s keystrokes, mouse clicks, time-on-task, and often even facial expressions are being monitored remotely constantly. This is true for tens of millions of workers, regardless of whether they are Democrats or Republicans.
These realities all serve to make the workforce feel pressured, anxious, and insecure. It’s a small step from there to push people to feel hostile and suspicious toward others.
And that’s the job of the internet, social media, cable TV, talk radio, and a bevy of influencers and manipulators.
Now here, although I think all ordinary citizens are being victimized and ginned up and divided, I must say that this problem is biggest on the right side of the political spectrum. There is web manipulation of both sides, but on the right the problem of fundamentally destructive disinformation and distraction is acute.
I say that because — if you are a white, Republican, working man — the talk show hosts, the politicians, and the social media influencers want you to be alarmed and angry about gays, blacks, immigrants, “socialism,” abortion, gun laws, election “fraud,” and paying taxes. Those are all important subjects, but notice that none of them include your job, your wage, your lack of a union, or the consequences for you of a runaway capitalism.
Notice that those subjects don’t put attention on the fact that the U. S. economy today generates immense wealth, almost none of which you are getting. The top 10% of our country is doing fabulously while the bottom 60% — the ones with no savings — are just getting by.
This widespread economic duress makes us all more likely to be generally resentful, and thus more vulnerable to manipulation.
Don’t look over there, the web platforms are saying. Instead, look at this material here that I am putting on your screen in your customized newsfeed and “search” results.
The web platforms and the talking heads are getting rich — and maintaining influence and power — by keeping the population divided, and by keeping our attention on hot-button issues deliberately presented in ways to fan our emotions and outrage.
Furthermore, because none of us — Republican or Democrat — receive the same online picture of the world, we are all incredulous at each other.
Can you talk with your liberal or conservative friends? It’s become pretty hard, hasn’t it?
My sympathies are with all ordinary citizens. How ever blame should be apportioned between Republican and Democratic citizens, it is nothing compared to the blame due the web platforms, whose sole goal — their financial interest — is to provoke, addict, anger, and divide ordinary citizens.
Americans have genuine differences — always have. But the web and social media are destroying our capacities for compassion, fairness, discussion, and solidarity.
I’m quite sure that Tuesday’s elections just increased the anger and alienation pushing Americans apart. You can be sure that the web and talk radio will continue to feed and amplify the division.
