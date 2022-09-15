The seesaw Ukraine war continues. Now in its seventh month, it “started” on Feb. 24, a continuation really of a long-ongoing competition between Russia and NATO.
If no war is good, this one is particularly bad. This is a big war, involving dozens of nations in one way or another, and coming during a pandemic and at a time when the world of nations was finally noticing what a house of cards our manmade global village is.
Additionally, the war is underway at the same time that the biosphere’s natural systems, cycles, and balances are becoming destabilized. The atmosphere itself, along with the earth’s repositories of water, soil, ice, trees, and other vegetation, are being severely altered or damaged.
The oceans, glaciers, wetlands, rainforests, boreal forests, coral reefs, rivers, lakes, aquifers, and habitats of the world are either shrinking, being eliminated altogether, or being altered in deadly ways.
Societies across the globe were in deep trouble before the war started. In unsustainable magnitudes and at staggering speeds, we were destroying the healthy operation of most of the components of our biosphere.
Now, with the war itself becoming entrenched and practically normalized, the damages to the biomes and ecosystems across the world are expanding and accelerating yet more. We are ravaging and depleting nature.
As the Western world attempts to find the energy supplies — in the absence of Russian gas and oil — to continue to work, live, manufacture, fuel industries, fabricate products, generate electricity, mine for resources, and build roads and infrastructure, no parts of nature anywhere are safe from these needs.
The Western world needs — or wants — to build automobiles, batteries, transformers, computers, appliances, bicycles, and other goods. We want to fuel our chemical, steel, aluminum, plastics, biotech, and construction sectors. We want to build microchips, wind turbines, and solar panels.
Because of the war, we are also building more tanks, Humvees, airplanes, helicopters, howitzers, rocket launchers, grenade launchers, missiles, rifles, ammunition, flak jackets, and other military supplies.
At the same time, despite the war, all across the world the needs for housing, warehouses, factories, hospitals, laboratories, office space, transportation, and other land development does not stop.
The need for agriculture does not stop. Constantly, because the world has nearly 8 billion people now — with another 1.5 billion due by 2050 — fields for food crops, feed crops, and the grazing of animals continually expand. The taking of fish from the oceans does not stop.
The needs and desires and footprint of 8 billion earthlings are huge. We are steadily, rapidly, reducing the acreage of untouched nature. We are relentless. It is sheer development of the land — everywhere — that is going to be our downfall environmentally. With every square mile of denuded land, we reduce the capacity of the global ecosystem to absorb or counter the carbon dioxide emissions that we send into the relatively thin atmosphere.
It is the loss of forested land that is the most damaging to natural cycles and balances. Major forests are being diminished significantly.
The Amazon rainforest is constantly being reduced in size. Its trees are cleared for lumber uses, and to create fields for cattle and crops. Roughly 20 percent of the rainforest has been cut since 1960.
Rainforests in the Congo, Indonesia, the Philippines, and elsewhere are being clear-cut for paper and pulp products, palm oil plantations, farming, and mining extractions.
In addition, in an effort to substitute for now-unavailable Russian fuels, chemicals, and minerals, large swaths of forests in Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Finland, and Estonia are being logged. These are woodlands that would not soon have been touched but for the war in Ukraine.
Before the war, and before the pandemic, the Western world’s insatiable needs and wants have literally required assaulting the natural world. The war and the pandemic have caused us to notice this assault. Now, with every system of the global economy in crisis, and with climate and environmental degradation unignorably obvious, we can see on the horizon the failures that are coming.
We relied for too long on myths, contradictions, attitudes, and systems that bore no relationship to ecology, stewardship, sustainability, humility, and the future itself.
Now the world is involved in a war that shows no sign of ending. We aren’t killing only Russians and Ukrainians. Now, every hour and day of the war, we are killing ourselves. We are killing the planet, and we are hastening the dissolution of societies and civilization.
Russian President Vladimir Putin may or may not fully appreciate this crisis at the intersection of civilization and the biosphere. Probably he does not. This puts the Western world in an excruciating spot. We are loathe to ask Ukrainians to compromise something to halt the war. Yet the continuation of this war — for one year and probably more — is unthinkable in terms of the damage it does to the prospects for global ecosystem and societal survival.
Brian T. Watson, of Swampscott, is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.