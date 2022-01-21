I’m proud to say I was born and raised in Massachusetts by loving lesbian moms. I was born before it was legal for my parents to be married. As a result just one of my parents was listed on my birth certificate. My other parent had no legal ties to either my birth mom or to me.
In my day-to-day world that lack of legal recognition didn’t make her any less of a parent to me, nor did it make us any less of a family. But the reality is that our family was vulnerable to harm. If my biological mother died or became incapacitated, for example, I could have been taken away from my other parent and made a ward of the state since my bio mom was my only legally recognized parent. That reality weighed heavily on me and my family.
I didn’t have the full protection of two legal parents until my non-biological mom adopted me when I was 11 years old. But even in that process I felt scared and vulnerable to stand in a courtroom and ask the judge to recognize our family. I was genuinely worried they could reject us, as some judges still do to this day. Thankfully, the judge was thrilled to legally unite us as a family. It was comforting to know the state now legally recognized both of my wonderful parents.
No child should have to live with the type of legal vulnerability and insecurity I did for the first 11 years of my life. That’s why I went to work for Family Equality, a nationwide organization that advocates to advance legal and lived equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) families and those who wish to form them. Families need legal protection, no matter how they are created. It is critical to the security and well-being of children. Family Equality is proud to be a member of the Massachusetts Parentage Act Coalition.
Our Legislature can take crucial action to ensure that all Massachusetts children have the security of legal parentage by passing the Massachusetts Parentage Act (MPA), which would update our outdated parentage laws to provide equal access to legal parent-child relationships regardless of the circumstances of a child’s birth or the marital status, gender, or sexual orientation of their parents.
To be sure, Massachusetts has pioneered important protections for LGBTQ+ families including de facto parent status, second-parent adoption and marriage — which is in part why I chose to raise my own family here. The problem is that many of these protections were secured in our courts and have yet to be codified in our laws. That means that for many parents, securing their legal relationship to their child requires additional time and money to navigate our court system — precious commodities for any new parents.
Among other important protections, the MPA would provide clarity on how to establish parentage for children born through assisted reproduction, surrogacy, and to same-sex parents who aren’t married.
In short, the MPA would comprehensively update state law to ensure our parentage laws remain constitutional, reflect best practices, and are protective of all children in the Commonwealth. I know from both personal and professional experience that children do best when their parental relationships are legally secure.
The Legislature should pass this common-sense legislation without further delay.
Emily McGranachan of Peabody is director of corporate and foundation relations for Family Equality.