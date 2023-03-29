First, an admission: After the election of 2020, I was fascinated by false allegations of voter fraud. I really couldn’t get enough. It was sick. I spent my time reading every election audit report I could find. When MAGA attorneys, Rudy Juliani, Lin Wood, and Sidney Powell, appeared on MAGA “news” networks to claim they had thousands of affidavits alleging voter fraud, I downloaded and read as many as I could get my hands on. The allegations they contained were so preposterous as to be laughable. This nonsense was obviously and transparently false. Anyone who reviewed the publicly available data has arrived at the same conclusion: Allegations of the systemic election fraud were, at best, based on rumor and innuendo without solid evidence, and, at worst, demonstrable lies. The only way any honest person could have believed this fraud is if they were deliberately lied to and manipulated by someone they believed they could trust.
Enter Fox News.
Despite “News” being in the name, Fox makes no bones about the fact that much of its content is opinion commentary. On the whole, it’s entertainment, not news. In fact, Fox successfully defended Tucker Carlson from a defamation lawsuit in 2019 by pointing out the counter-factual nature of their coverage. Carlson was sued by a former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, after implying she had committed a crime when taking hush money from Donald Trump to stay quiet about an affair. Fox and Carlson did not argue that they had the facts on their side. No! They argued that Carlson’s statements are “not reasonably understood as factual.” The judge agreed, finding that, “This general tenor of the show (Tucker Carlson Tonight) should then inform a viewer that he (Tucker) is not stating actual facts about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in exaggeration and non-literal commentary.” In other words, Tucker, like most of the prominent commentators on the Fox News Network, are not there to report facts — they engage in “non-literal commentary” at best.
Recently, the personal text messages of top Fox commentators have been turned over in yet another defamation lawsuit — this time related to dishonest coverage of the 2020 election and bogus allegations of voter fraud. These texts revealed that much of their coverage of 2020 election fraud was known to be false. For example, Tucker Carlson went on TV night after night to claim the 2020 election was stolen, yet texts show he did not believe allegations of fraud and even hated Trump. That’s bad enough, but he went one further and advocated that least one Fox reporter should be fired after the reporter fact-checked Fox’s “non-literal commentary” on this topic. These and other examples highlight the fact that Fox News is not an organization dedicated to delivering the unvarnished truth. They deliver a product — a highly manicured and delicately crafted version of events that can mislead the unwary. And, this is not some victimless grift. This kind of dishonesty has serious consequences for real working people.
Take Jerod Wade Hughes. By all accounts, Mr. Hughes was an honest citizen, gainfully employed, and without a criminal history. Yet, this man took time off of work and traveled across the country from Montana to attend the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. He did not do this for financial gain or personal advancement, but because he honestly believed the lies repeated by Trump acolytes — the very same lies commentators on Fox News repeated despite knowing the allegations of fraud were dishonest. Because he believed these dishonest and disingenuous actors, Mr. Hughes will now spend 46 months in prison and he will be unable to support his family. As he said in a court memo at sentencing, Mr. Hughes “knows that he was ‘played for a fool’ when he participated in the insurrection of January 6.” Mr. Hughes stated that he was “one of millions of gullible citizens who were duped into believing that, due to corruption, the presidential election had been ‘stolen.’” But there was never any fraud. Instead, billionaire politicians and billionaire media moguls simply pushed a false narrative that was more lucrative to them than reality. Consequences to be damned!
Or, consider the fate of poor Ashli Babbitt. Ms. Babbitt was a 14-year veteran of the Air Force who served in two wars. Ms. Babbitt was certainly no saint, but her service, her working-class roots, and her general desire to engage politically are all admirable in their own way. In the months leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection, she became consumed with false conspiracy theories about a stolen election and began posting “angry screeds” on social media. She believed the lies that Fox News commentators were spewing, even while those commentators knew what they were saying was wrong. So, this working-class woman with a history of service traveled from San Diego to Washington D.C. to engage in the Jan. 6 insurrection believing, wrongly, that she was engaged in a patriotic endeavor. She was shot and killed while crawling through a barricade in the Capitol, trying to lead an attack on the police protecting our government. Now, those same wealthy interests who profit from division and social strife use Ms. Babbitt’s memory to inspire more hate against American citizens and more violence against their government.
Fox’s business model and use of “non-literal commentary” have had serious consequences for many of us. I’m not saying Fox and other MAGA networks need to be pulled from the air — they don’t. And, I’m not saying you can never watch them if you find them enjoyable for some reason — you can. But, all of us need to make sure we are pulling from a diverse pool of news sources and we can’t get lazy and replace quality news with something that looks like news but lacks any journalistic ethics. If you only get informed about the world through right-wing media, you are not getting an accurate picture of what is really going on.
Tristan is a Peabody resident and a local activist. You can reach him at thinkinaboutpolitics@gmail.com.