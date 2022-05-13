On May 1, my friend in Beverly Farms called me to tell me her 22-year-old son had died from fentanyl poisoning. Sam Cioffi had bought what appeared to be pharmaceutical-grade Percocet from an unknown source. Little did he know, it was laced with enough fentanyl that ended his life in minutes.
Fentanyl – a federally regulated narcotic – was originally developed as a pain management treatment for cancer. Its potency is 100 times stronger than morphine and highly addictive. Many Americans, like Sam, are consuming lethal doses of fentanyl completely unaware.
Fentanyl overdoses are happening in Boulder. On May 5, just four days after Sam’s mother called me, my high-school-aged daughter came into my room in tears. She had just received a call from a mother of one of her Boulder High School friends. This mother had searched through her own daughter’s phone contacts to alert everyone that her sweet girl had died from a fentanyl poisoning the night before.
Two kids, with their entire lives ahead of them, died from one senseless mistake.
As parents, we need to sound the alarm. The Denver Post has reported that an estimated 46 children and teens between the ages of 10 and 18 died from drug overdoses in 2021, and 35 of those fatalities involved fentanyl, according to preliminary death data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “According to Boulder County, there were 38 emergency department visits for fentanyl overdoses, among people of all ages, in 2021 in the county as compared to 13 in 2020 and 7 in 2019,” the Boulder Daily Camera reported recently.
A plea for our kids not to do drugs is not an impactful strategy, as has been written about the failing of “Just Say No!” campaigns.
This prevention starts by having honest conversations with our kids. These discussions are not intended to condone drug use. They should be focused on communicating the facts of fentanyl and offering prevention strategies so that our kids can harness their right to not die.
One prevention strategy is testing. Fentanyl test strips — small strips of paper that detect the presence of fentanyl in any drug substance — have proven to be a simple method of averting drug overdose. As noted by doctors at Weill Cornell Medical College, “This (evidence-based) tool might be lifesaving for the teenager experimenting for the first time, the individual in the throes of a severe opioid use disorder, the concert-goer looking for a trip, the person using a preferred substance obtained from a new source, or the individual years into recovery.” As parents, we can provide our kids with these strips. As community members, we should advocate for the availability of test strips in locations where our kids are socializing — in bathrooms at concerts or clubs — and at public health offices in our local schools and universities.
Another prevention strategy is Narcan — known as Naloxone — an affordable nasal spray available at local drug stores that reverses the effects of opioids. Our children can carry Narcan in their bags, and like test strips, we can begin to advocate for the availability of Narcan in social settings where we know drug use is prevalent. Nonprofits such as This Must be The Place and DanceSafe are already putting pressure for Narcan to be available nationally at large-crowd events.
As a parent, I have begun to have these difficult conversations with my girls. I purchased test strips and Narcan because I refuse to ignore the reality of fentanyl deaths. Many teens will tell you that they know of a friend whom they might be concerned about who uses opioids. Why not take the be-safe-route, the just-in-case route?
As my best friend laid her son to rest, I asked what she wanted other parents to know about Sammy’s death that might help prevent another loved son or daughter from dying. “He broke the men’s lacrosse single-season scoring record at Salem State University and went out to celebrate. He had some drinks and took a (Percoset) or two and he never woke up. If we can prevent just one life from ending so tragically by talking about Sam’s story, we are committed to doing so.”
Join in the community effort to help prevent fentanyl overdoses by visiting SubstanceUseAdvisoryGroup.org.
Get helpful resources for your kids at www.naturalhighs.org.
Laura Barber is a resident of Boulder, Colorado.