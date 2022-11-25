Really, at this point, it’s hard to take the man seriously. At this point, ridicule and parody are appropriate.
But before I write here about Donald Trump and his condition, I want to say to his supporters that you are not Donald Trump. Therefore, whatever I write about him — and I will be extremely critical — does not apply to you.
If you feel that some quality of Trump’s is one that you share, well, that’s up to you to determine.
But I have many longtime friends who are conservative or Republican (or both), and most do not speak or behave like him. The vast majority of Republicans I know personally are polite, civil, and generally respectful of others. They may agree with some of Trump’s policies or opinions, but they do not express themselves with the crudeness and hostility that he repeatedly employs. As human beings, they are far better, and far more caring, than Trump.
Lest you think me overly generous in my description of Trump’s supporters, let me acknowledge that some of them are indeed as belligerent as he is. Some are deliberately provocative, deliberately confrontational, and literally unable to converse civilly with Democrats or anyone critical of Trump.
But the wildly nasty types are a small minority of the tens of millions (74 million in the 2020 election) of citizens who have supported Trump in the past. The vast majority of those people are just picking the politician who most aligns — not perfectly — with their view of things.
So, speaking about Trump — and only Trump — I will here be frank about the man. I trust that Republican readers will see the separation I maintain between him and them. That separation is important because Trump is extremely destructive to the nation — and must be seen as such — while his supporters are American citizens who are and will be integral to shaping the country as we move forward.
All that said, let’s return to Trump. He is a man-baby who is thoroughly undeveloped in nearly every possible way.
His intellectual capacities are nearly nonexistent. As president, he would not — and could not — read normal daily briefings and reports that all presidents are expected to read. The national security officers who daily update a president became so alarmed about his inability to read and maintain attention on critical intelligence reports, that they eventually resorted to verbal, pictorial, and graphic formats in an effort to keep Trump engaged. Conducting briefings were literally like trying to get a 3-year-old to listen to a lecture.
His inability — and unwillingness — to either collaborate or learn is now documented legend. From “I alone can fix it” to “I have the best mind,” Trump as president constantly displayed his shocking state of ignorance. He was unaware of how much he didn’t know, and he had no “habits of mind” with which to be curious, solicit advice, listen to experts, or pursue learning.
Additionally, as insecure and narcissistic as Trump was and is, he lies constantly. From claiming the biggest inaugural crowd in history to claiming the 2020 election was stolen from him, he lies without restraint. These lies matter because the nation looks to its president to tell us the truth. Democracy cannot survive a citizenry operating on the basis of dishonest leadership.
Emotionally, Trump is an undeveloped, damaged, dysfunctional human being. This is perhaps his worst shortcoming.
Emotional intelligence in an adult is the foundation of that person’s capacities in so many ways. Good emotional development and skills anchor one’s empathy, humility, judgment, intentions, values, and ability — and desire — to communicate effectively. It lets a person imagine the lives of others.
Trump’s emotional immaturity is obvious. Whether mocking people, insulting them, or belittling them, his cruelty and disrespect for others are apparent. He is impatient, undisciplined, aggrieved, and supremely self-centered. Emotionally, he was and is unfit to lead the American people.
Which brings me back to the citizenry. All of us — Republicans and Democrats — deserve better than Trump. His supporters especially — rich or poor, empowered or alienated — are better than he is. Trump is a con man, and his supporters were misled by him, Fox News, talk radio, and the siren songs of Webworld.
On this Thanksgiving weekend, when we are encouraged to feel gratitude, and when we can realize how extraordinarily much we owe other people, we can nurture a generosity of spirit and a solidarity toward our fellow countrymen, inexorably in this together.
Trump is the anti-Thanksgiving. He is the opposite of gratitude and brotherhood. If we reflect on all the ordinary people — of every type — making our lives work every day, we will recognize that it is idiocy and sheer poison to mimic or rationalize Trump’s malicious character.
Even the tabloid New York Post, long a supporter of Trump, has finally recognized that it is time to abandon him. Hence the paper’s headline, “Florida Man Makes Announcement.”
At this point, and especially on Thanksgiving, let’s all embrace a degree of common sense and solidarity with one another.
The Florida man-baby, with his tantrums and infinite need for attention, should be left in his adult daycare facility at Mar-a-Lago.
Brian T. Watson, of Swampscott, is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.