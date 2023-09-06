The donkeys waited as we walked down the ferry’s gang plank with our luggage. We were at the island of Hydra, (pronounced hee-drah in Greek).
There are no cars on the island so everything must be transported by animals. Visiting here is tumbling back thousands of years into the past.
This is the hottest summer on record, and our long walk to our lodging is slow and exhausting. There is no shade nor any breeze. Hydra is positioned in the Peloponnesian archipelagoes so that the Attica peninsula shields the wind.
The pace is slow not only because of the heat. The steep incline up the hillside is arduous in any weather.
I’m in good shape, but I’m not a young guy. On the way up I note even the children are walking slowly.
After a number of days as a guest, I begin to understand the flow of life here is not only because of the weather. It is because of the deep vision that instructs all who come to visit this amazing culture.
Hydra attracted many American ex-pats. The most noted is Leonard Cohen, who made this his second home. You can feel in his songs and poetry the abiding wisdom of this sacred place. In his most famous song “Suzanne” he sings:
“And Jesus was a sailor when he walked upon the water
“And he spent a long time watching from his lonely wooden tower.”
I look up at the high points of the island’s steep hills and there are lookout towers once used to sight the ships of invading tyrants.
Athens is the next stop in my journey. I leave the quiet of Hydra and tumble into a vibrant metropolis of millions of people. Yet, right in its center, high up, is an another sacred promontory from where all can look out for many miles.
This is the Acropolis — an astounding temple complex. This place is more than a bunch of ruins. It is the spiritual and intellectual center of democracy.
Here this experiment in governance was born. For about 200 years, the Athenians held political control in the region, but this declined, and for the subsequent 20 centuries this place was conquered, humiliated, sacked, and sometimes enslaved — but the conquerors never destroyed the Acropolis until a misplaced cannonball in 1687 blew it to pieces. Yet even after that it was partially rebuilt. The restoration continues to this day.
So does the restoration of our democracy. America is a newborn child compared to our ancient parents. We need to be up on the high places watching for the invasion of the tyrants. We need to slow down and feel the ancient pace of truth. Only then can we preserve this precious inheritance.
The Rev. Tom Bentley is the pastor of First Congregational Church of Rowley.