”Humankind was created as God’s reflection: In the divine image God created them.” — Genesis 1:27 (The Inclusive Bible)
When God created human beings in the divine image of God, God also gave us free will. Free will may not seem like a particularly big deal since we exercise free will every waking moment, from choosing what we’ll eat for breakfast, to how we’ll treat the people we meet throughout the day, to what thoughts we’ll dwell on as we fall asleep at night. We may take free will for granted. But the fact that God entrusts us with free will is simply astonishing.
Think about it: Free will allows us to use the amazing abilities God gave us — intelligence, creativity, imagination, curiosity — for either good purposes or bad purposes. We can choose to care for each other and all creation, or exploit each other and all creation. We can choose generosity, or we can choose greed. We can build up, or we can destroy. We are free to choose either love or fear to be the compass of our lives. God risks it all by entrusting us with this amazing gift of free will.
God could have created us with no other choice but to love God and one another. But that would have effectively forced us to love, and that isn’t really love, is it? Imagine you had the ability to make someone love you, maybe through some kind of love potion. They’d say all the right things and do all the right things — but in your heart, you’d know it wasn’t real. No matter how fervently they would assure you of their love for you, you’d be forever stalked by doubt and fear because you would know that their “love” was the result of a potion, not the gift of their heart freely given. Your doubt and anxiety would drive them away and would eat you alive. So, the only way for genuine love to happen is when both parties have a choice in the matter. And God gives us that choice.
The remarkable thing is, God always chooses to love us. Even when we don’t love God back. Even when we harm others. Even when we destroy the Earth. Even when we mess up or “miss the mark” (which is the literal translation of the word “sin” in the Bible). This doesn’t mean that God is OK with the bad things we do. Not at all. But God is always — always — hoping that we’ll admit it when we’ve messed up (confess), that we’ll repair the harm we’ve caused (make amends), and that we’ll change our ways and “turn around” (repent). God is always willing to forgive us when we genuinely regret the damage we’ve caused, do our best to fix what we broke, and change our hearts so that going forward we choose love instead of fear. and God is always willing to help us do this work of transformation.
God’s intended shalom for the world is a beloved community where all are cared for and provided for and where all are included. Isn’t that what we all long for, to be loved for who we are and not for what we have, to know that our lives matter, to be part of something much bigger than ourselves? The beloved community cannot happen without our collaboration. God risks it all by giving us free will to participate or not. What will you choose?
Joanne Hus is the pastor at First United Methodist Church in South Hamilton and a doctoral student at Boston University School of Theology.