It is a strangely common phenomena that people can live in a town their entire lives but never visit historic gems lying within a stones throw. Thus I would like to take you on a whirlwind tour of perhaps neglected past and present historic venues in Danvers. The tour will be geographic, not chronological.
We start in Danvers Square at Supreme Roast Beef, well, actually where Ropes Drug Store and soda fountain used to be. In August 1952, a Brinks armored car pulled up in front of Ropes and the driver and two security guards went in to have a cup of coffee. (“You lock the back, Al?” “Of course I did! What’ya think, I’m stupid!”) Minutes later a car pulled up behind the armored car, two men got out, opened the ‘locked’ rear doors and absconded with $681,000, a record up to that point. Ropes made the best of this, hanging a large coffee cup in front of the store reading, “Home of the Million Dollar Cup of Coffee”, a little exaggeration for effect. (They later had to sell out to Supreme having been one-upped by the 1981 $1.3 million Brinks robbery in Boston.)
As the culprits fled the scene, they passed by our next historical gem: A tribute to one our best Revolutionary war generals, Benedict Arnold. Wait, wasn’t he…? Yes, but before his name became a synonym for traitor, he was so trusted by General Washington that he agreed to let Arnold lead an expedition up thru the wilds of Maine to capture British held Quebec City. On his way to the Newburyport Turnpike, he stopped overnight in Danvers for a pitstop and a few flagons of ale at the Old Berry Tavern in Danvers Square (currently occupied by CVS). He then continued up to Quebec where the mission failed. But the Danvers Sons of the Revolution were so impressed that they placed a large stone and plaque commemorating Arnold’s sleepover and feat. Later, when Arnold tried to sell that same George down the river to the Brits, amnesia suddenly afflicted the town (Hey, who put that thing there?). So it’s still there, a mere six musket lengths from the New Berry Tavern (stop in for a post-Revolutionary War hamburger).
Continuing up High Street, we come to the Fox Hill School, one of two remaining one-room schoolhouses in Danvers (the little Red Schoolhouse in Putnamville is the other). Here a valiant, harried schoolmarm attempted to teach a mixed class of first-graders just out of potty training and older kids who wanted to know, “Why do we have to learn this stuff? We’ll never use it in life!” (Teacher ghosts of the old Fox School would be pleased to know that today it hosts a nifty preschool. I wonder if helping to clap the erasers is still a reward for good behavior?)
Further on, we see looming in the distance a statue of a man astride a horse, gazing imperiously towards Dunkin’ Donuts. He is William Penn Husen, an eccentric millionaire who lived across the street in his mansion which he later sold to Helen Keller and her teacher Ann Sullivan which became the Home for the Deaf. He never served in the military, so he said, “What the hell, I’m rich. I’m gonna erect a statue of myself astride a horse, gazing imperiously towards Dunkin’ Donuts. Let em wonder.” (Not to encourage any scrap metal thieves in the audience, but it would be a great caper to outdo the coffee cup thievery by rustling the statue some night.)
Heading back into Danvers, we take a left onto Endicott Street, named after John Endecott who founded Salem and was later Massachusetts’ first Governor but is acclaimed in Danvers for planting the first fruit tree in America, The Endicott Pear Tree (In your face, Johnny Appleseed!). Thousands of school children have visited the site, eliciting such questions as, “Ya, so what?” and “Can we go now?” (Although the tree was once vandalized, it produces still inedible pears to this day.)
But Endecott’s agricultural success stimulated a rash of farms in Danvers culminating in our greatest achievement, the Danvers onion, thus our moniker, Oniontowner. In the ‘60s, a group of Danvers sports enthusiasts thought the onion was not sufficiently intimidating to opposing athletic teams, so they changed the icon to a falcon. (Didn’t make any difference, but if you want to see a fusion of the two, visit Danvers’ football field where you will see a beautiful statue of a falcon perched solidly on an onion.)
At the end of Endicott Street, we see the Sylvan Street Grille where once stood a renowned eating establishment and recreational icon, Vic’s Drive-in and miniature golf course. People came from miles around for a lobster roll served by pretty high school girls, and then played a round of golf trying to keep the ball from rolling back to them. Vic wisely knew that Danvers needed another Walgreens so he dumped the drive-in and golf course and built a “real”restaurant. (For many years, he justly received nasty mail from disgruntled old fart putt-putts.)
Danvers, once called Salem Village, was the center of the great witch scare of 1692 (Salem gets all the ink, but we provided most of the witches). Probably the most famous was Rebecca Nurse, whose house still stands on the Rebecca Nurse Homestead. Rebecca was a respected, God-fearing 81-year-old who raised eight children there. Because of this and because she had land that somebody else coveted, she was brought before Justice Hathorne and tried as a witch. She beat the rap first time, but Hathorne thought she had been unfairly fairly tried, so he tried her again. She lost and was hanged. Nathaniel Hawthorne, of “Scarlet Letter” fame, was so embarrassed by his forebearer’s action he added a “w” to his name. (If you want a spooky experience, visit the site on a November night just when the sun has set.)
Now to my favorite place, the Israel Putnam House on Route 1. Old Putt, as he was affectionately called, lived in the house for only three years, leaving to become the hero of Bunker Hill (“Don’t fire until you see the whites of their eyes!”). But on his deathbed, he asked that his family who still lived in the house dedicate in his memory an ice cream parlor with 20 toppings to pick from, Putnam Pantry (established 1951), which is mainly why I included it on my list.
So, if you decide to do this tour, skip the boring stuff. Get a cheese steak at Supreme, quaff a tankard of BudLite at the New Berry Tavern, and gorge yourself on Old Putt’s ice cream with his cornucopia of toppings.
Bon voyage and appetite.
Jim McNiff lives in Danvers and is available to conduct tours as long as you treat.