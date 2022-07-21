The enthusiastic American support for the war in Ukraine seems natural, appropriate, and understandable. We can all describe Russia as the war’s instigator, and see that President Vladimir Putin is authoritarian and overreaching.
Americans are rightly cheering the ability — so far— of Ukraine’s military in slowing much of Russia’s attack. The Ukrainians are proving courageous and capable.
But at the same time, 5 million Ukrainians have fled the country and another 8 million are internally displaced. Possibly one million have been forcibly deported into Russia.
Every day and week of the war’s continuation, buildings and infrastructure are being bombed and damaged by Russian artillery. Thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed. The entire country is living a horror that is producing trauma that will have a lifetime legacy for millions of adults and children.
No ending to this war is remotely in sight. The Russians have learned from their earlier mistakes — when they tried to take too much ground at once — and they are now moving slowly and steadily across the Donbas region. They are concentrating on the eastern end of the country, and it is likely that they’ll eventually control it.
Meanwhile, a host of other negative consequences of the war spreads across the world. New food shortages are occurring in Africa, Asia, and parts of the Mideast as grain and barley shipments from Ukraine and Russia fall short of normal levels. Agriculture in other parts of the world will be weakened also — without normal supplies of fertilizer from Russia.
Efforts at addressing climate change are also being greatly diminished. Without the usual oil and gas shipments from Russia, the West is already increasing the production and use of fossil fuels, including coal. The war itself — with fuel use, explosions and fires, destruction of buildings, environmental devastation, and copious amounts of CO2 emissions — is an ecological disaster.
Although there is no question that it is President Putin who is responsible for launching this unconscionable war, I find it troubling that the public statements of the Biden administration are categorical about fighting indefinitely, and about portraying Russia’s security concerns as invalid.
It is a mistake for the United States to be talking about “weakening” Russia itself, over and above defending Ukraine. That confirms the belief that Putin has held for 20 years that NATO has expanded — since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991 — in part to encircle and threaten Russia.
Any objective person who looks at NATO’s growth since 1991, and who considers the military actions of Presidents Clinton, Bush, and Obama, can see that Putin would not be paranoid to wonder about NATO’s many purposes. Let’s not forget that the U.S. in 2003 conducted a bald, unprovoked invasion of Iraq, and came very close to attacking Iran with a similar “preemptive” war.
The administration of George Bush, Jr. went so far as to issue a “white paper” description of the country’s new “force posture” which stated — explicitly — that the U.S. would no longer permit any other nation in the world to possess military parity with us. That was a radical and aggressive departure from our previous military posture.
Two things are true here at the same time: Putin has mounted an inexcusable invasion of Ukraine; and NATO has mismanaged the past 30 years of its expansion and its overtures to Russia.
If we hope to end the war in Ukraine, we’re going to have to take seriously the Russian security perspective as viewed from Moscow. That will require us to learn from our past mistakes.
Realistically speaking, it is deceptive to say that the war should last as long as the Ukrainians are willing to fight. Realistically speaking, they can fight only as long as NATO keeps them supplied with arms. So the day will come when it will be the West who decides when this war will end.
I say that because it is likely that Russia will continue this conflict for years. Putin can hardly halt the fighting without winning something. Maybe owning the Donbas region will be enough, but perhaps not.
My point is that today the West had better start pondering the long future in Ukraine. We need more emphasis on finding a way to halt the war.
American citizens should not forget that Washington, D.C. is filled with lobbyists and consultants who work for the armaments and weapons businesses. This war, as horrible as everyone agrees it is, nonetheless means lucrative contracts and many jobs for hundreds of “defense” contractors across nearly every state in the country. That reality plays one part in how congressmen and senators view this war.
Since Feb. 24, when the war began, there has been a steady escalation of the deadliness of the armaments that NATO has sent to Ukraine. These escalations — which can be “countered” by terror bombing of Ukrainian cities — will have to stop at some point, or risk precipitating “small” nuclear weapons use by Russia. Russia abuts Ukraine, and it cannot therefore accept “loss.” But there will be powerful voices in the weapons business in D.C. who will resist de-escalation when it becomes obvious that Ukraine inevitably will have to make some compromises and concessions to end the war.
Putin and this war are blindingly stupid. All of human civilization — no nation excluded — is facing organizational, operational, and ecological breakdown. Facing a bigger crisis than war, civilization no longer has time to fight with itself. If the West thinks that its choices today in Ukraine are unpalatable, I’d suggest that they’re nothing compared to the wrenching realities that will be forced on us as we fight to hold together organized societies, life, and civilization itself.
Brian T. Watson, of Swampscott, is the author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.