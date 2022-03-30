All medical doctors are humanitarians. Read the Hippocratic Oath for confirmation.
Then there was Hart Achenbach, M.D., who died recently at age 101; a humanitarian of the highest order, above and beyond most of his fellow physicians.
Just review his obituary that appeared in The Salem News on March 14 to learn of the numerous countries he visited during his lifetime. Those were not vacation destinations. In most cases they were places, some frighteningly remote, Achenbach visited as a physician, providing medical care, usually of a surgical nature, for the less fortunate.
Dr. Achenbach could have remained a highly respected surgeon in the comfortable suburbs here on the North Shore, based for much of his distinguished career at Hunt Memorial Hospital in Danvers. He also served Cable Memorial Hospital in Ipswich.
“I preferred being a country, or better said, a surgeon of the suburbs, rather than a big city doc,” Dr. Achenbach told me. But he did choose to take his talents, sought on several occasions by Massachusetts General Hospital but politely rejected, on behalf of CARE, Earthwatch and the hospital ship the U.S.S. Hope. That meant no revenue from his surgical practice coming in to the Achenbach home, often for months at a time.
Dr. Achenbach believed in sharing his extraordinary surgical abilities with those who might otherwise have access to little or no expert medical care in distant venues such as New Guinea, Peru, Guatemala, Brazil, Nicaragua, Nepal, the Galapagos Islands and Easter Island, to name a few.
“We usually went where there was rampant poverty, which meant little or no qualified medical care. We did what we could, often under less than ideal conditions, for the neediest people,” he said. “Every time I took one of these trips, I counted the blessings for where my home and practice were on the North Shore.”
He shared with me some of his travel journals, which chronicled the grateful patients he met and cared for, many of whom he operated on. He was a terrific writer. His memoir could have been a best-seller.
Dr. Achenbach and I became chums 15 years ago when we started bumping into each other at the Peabody Essex Museum. I had found there a relatively new career late in life as a member of the security staff while he enjoyed a weekly volunteer assignment as the Sunday afternoon docent who provided a fascinating tour of the institution’s three nearby historic homes spanning three centuries.
Rain or shine, Dr. Achenbach drove down from his Boxford home without fail, regardless of the weather, even when he was in his 80s, to provide this service to museum visitors from near and far.
“I always loved our local history and the vast variety of art offered by the Peabody Essex,” he said. “It was all fun for me being a docent.”
Some of his colleagues told me they considered Harvard Medical School graduate Hart Achenbach an eccentric, but a brilliant eccentric for whom they had the utmost respect and admiration as a colleague and man. A few of them confided that they wished they had had the commitment to his fellow man – no matter where in the world they might be located – that Hart Achenbach had.
He was the ultimate humanitarian.
