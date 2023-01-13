As the venerable city of Salem chooses a new mayor in the coming year, residents will be faced with many considerations, including development, the management and impact of tourism, housing, transportation and environmental challenges. A major reflective and commemorative opportunity looms as well: The 400th anniversary of the European settlement of Salem in 2026.
With this moment in mind, I urge my fellow Salem residents to think about our city’s history in a broad and layered sense: What we want to present and what we want to preserve, our city’s historical identity, and how that identity is disseminated to the world around us. To me, this seems as urgent an issue as anything or everything else: We are “Historic Salem” after all.
The Driscoll administration was effective in many realms of public policy but in terms of “public history,” including historical stewardship and advocacy, its record is mixed.
Over the past decade Salem lost its primary historical archive in the form of the Phillips Library and landmarks like Fort Pickering and Pioneer Village were left to fester and decay. Agreements with the Peabody Essex Museum, which holds most of our city’s preserved textual and material history, remain unenforced. Salem has no active historical society or museum; much of its 20th century history is uncollected and uninterpreted. Salem residents who wish to contribute papers or objects to a municipal archive have no place to do so. The city’s updated “heritage” trail remains an expression of private interests rather than public engagement. Professional heritage organizations like the House of the Seven Gables, the Salem Maritime National Historic Site, and Hamilton Hall have developed programs and initiatives designed to showcase Salem’s comprehensive past, but Salem’s municipal government has restricted its roles to revenue-reaping and regulation, reducing “history” to something that is sold rather than something that informs and inspires, to a commodity rather than a public good.
The commodification of Salem’s history is a serious issue for many reasons, above all, equity — of both representation and access. We all know that what sells is anything to do with the Salem Witch Trials, however remotely. and so that’s what Salem history is. Everything and everyone else is on the margins or out of the picture: A succession of brilliant, nationally-known Salem artists, authors and abolitionists, educators and engineers, inventors and jurists, merchants and musicians, soldiers and seamen.
We have a front-and-center museum dedicated to some Cape Cod pirates, but the stories of so many of our Revolutionary privateers remain untold. Salem women have been restricted to their 1692 roles of accuser and victim, rather than the myriad activist, occupational and philanthropic roles they played over the centuries of our city’s history.
I could go on and on. I’ve been writing about Salem’s history for over a decade now on my blog, Streets of Salem. I’d actually like to stop, but just when I seriously consider doing so, some interesting Salem person or topic pops up! It’s impossible to underestimate the diversity (in every sense) and dynamism of Salem’s history, or its contributions to that of our nation. For these reasons, I find it tragic that so little of our history is accessible to both residents and visitors alike.
The market will not remedy this situation and so we need a public solution. I don’t know what that solution is, but I would like to see it emerge out of a public dialogue, and I know that it must involve the Peabody Essex Museum, which remains the steward of so much of Salem’s history. I am inspired by Mayor Driscoll’s most successful historical initiative: The restoration of the Old Burying Ground on Charter Street and the opening of an adjacent orientation and interpretation center in the PEM’s Pickman House. My hope is that our next mayor of Salem, motivated by both a spirited public debate and the strong spirit of Salem history, can bring about another collaboration: One that will reflect and amplify our common heritage.
Donna A. Seger lives in Salem and is a professor of medieval and early modern history at Salem State University.