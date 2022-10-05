It’s true what they say about hospitals: They’re no place for sick people. In May, my husband was taken to a local hospital. Following a stint at a rehab, he finally came home, one month later. He’d been gone so long the dog didn’t recognize him.
My husband was whisked away via ambulance. I’d never called 911 before. Dialing those digits is, to me, an act of desperation — serious business. Thus not wanting to be too hasty, I first called my husband’s doctor, telling his nurse how he was in a lot of pain, had a fever and couldn’t get out of bed. When he attempted to sit up, with me tugging on him, he yelled so loud the cat flew under the bed.
When I insisted he eat something, he asked for Irish oatmeal with cream. Yet when I brought it to him he couldn’t raise his head. What was the procedure here, a sippy cup? We were running out of options. Clearly it was time to make the call: 911.
Two nice young EMTs arrived and amidst a lot of loud yelling (from my husband), they managed to get him into a chair and downstairs. Outside, in pajamas, my husband held court, talking to neighbors who’d gathered on our lawn. An ambulance has a way of attracting attention.
At the hospital, the doctors ran a battery of tests until they learned he had a severe UTI (urinary tract infection). Following more tests, they located the source of the infection, in his hip area. He was told if he’d waited another day he’d have needed a hip replacement. As he’s already had two, he didn’t want another.
Later, when I visited his floor, it was like a scene from a TV medical drama. The place was packed, with surplus patients lying on cots in the hallway. Rooms were crowded with four or more beds. I learned from an employee that the understaffed hospital had hired “traveling nurses” from around the country. Thus when my husband asked his nurse where she was from, she said Georgia. (I’ve since learned that the understaffing situation is common everywhere.)
Every day brought a different nurse, many newly arrived and unfamiliar with the patients, the procedures, and occasionally, the equipment. My husband called me one day, trying to talk above the sound of loud beeping. Apparently his intravenous machine beeped when a bubble formed inside, and few knew how to stop the beeping. Additionally, when I visited him and got up to leave, a loud alarm rang out. When I sat down, it stopped. I thought I’d have to remain in the chair all night until I found the culprit, under the seat cushion. It was a sensor, designed to notify staff when a patient who wasn’t supposed to stand (and perhaps make an escape) was doing just that.
This wasn’t necessary in our case. My husband had caught both influenza and COVID while in the hospital. As he’s a senior — and I’m not talking high school — he was given massive doses of antibiotics, intravenously. The influenza delayed his discharge by a week, while COVID added another week. After lying in bed all those weeks, he needed rehab just to get back on his weak and wobbly legs.
Although I didn’t realize it at first, I’d also caught COVID. That explained my growing weariness. Lying on the sofa, I complained about how being a caregiver was exhausting — and my husband hadn’t even gotten home from the hospital. Walking the dog around the block seemed like a marathon. “Lionel, we’ll go walkies in a minute,” I promised him. When we finally lurched down the street, I didn’t think I’d have the strength to make it back. Discovering I had COVID was actually a relief.
The hospital did an excellent job in locating and curing my husband’s major infection, and for that he is grateful. Nonetheless, he hopes to stay outside its walls. It’s like that jingle: “You never go out the way you came in.”
Sharon L. Cook, of Beverly Farms, is a longtime contributor to The Salem News.