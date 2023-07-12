We Massachusetts residents are fortunate because we enjoy the care of The Trustees (TheTrustees.org), who care for more than 100 special places all over the state, a total of some 47,000 acres. The Trustees have been at it for more than a century, protecting “reservations” (some with buildings, some without) and sharing this wondrous array of sites with Bay Staters and the world. It’s a membership organization, and members get special benefits. I’m a member, and I strongly and repeatedly recommend joining in order to take advantage of the extraordinary opportunities The Trustees offer.
Even though recently, they sort of ruined my life.
They did me dirty by hiring my wife Kristina full-time to coordinate Castle Hill’s cultural programs at the Crane Estate — theatre, tours, and special events. She loves the work, and I love seeing her so happy, but I don’t feel good asking her to prepare dinner after a long workday.
On the other hand, if my wife doesn’t cook, who will feed me?
I’ve lived my entire adult life as a stereotypical helpless straight male husband, with not a single clue about what happens in the kitchen. I have only rarely set foot in there, for the safety of all concerned. (I’m also barred from using Kristina’s power tools.)
In order to ease me into this scary new realm, Kristina began ordering “meal kits” complete with ingredients and photo-assisted step-by-step recipes. This approach should be simple enough even for me, right?
Uh, not exactly.
People who write recipes assume the reader — the cook — has at least some modicum of experience, some smidgen of a frame of reference, some basic minimum understanding of the terms they’re using.
Also, when they say “sugar,” where do we keep the sugar?
For the overwhelmingly under-informed, a recipe is an intimidating thing. The headline alone can be scary: “Vegan Turkish-spiced chickpea bowls with pistachio basmati rice and lemon-herb hummus sauce.” The subhead offers no comfort: “A warm and savory blend of cumin, garlic, coriander, and chili.” I wouldn’t know a cumin if it cumed me in the behind. Wait — it says chili. I’ve had chili, I remember it distinctly. We’re making chili?
Equipment is a challenge. I’ll need a “small pot” and a “large pan.” How small? How large? I’ll need a zester. What’s a zester? Fortunately, there’s Google, and Google has pictures. I was surprised to recognize a zester as that thingy in that drawer full of thingies; it looks like a little metal claw. How do you use this thingy? When the recipe says “zest the lemon,” I put 2 and 2 together and figure that the zester is the thing to zest with. As for how to use this little claw, thank heaven there’s YouTube.
“Mince the garlic.” I’ve minced words, but never garlic. and which of these ingredients is the garlic? Back to Google. Back to YouTube. “Roughly chop the pistachios.” This sounds violent. I’m frightened.
“Add a pinch of salt.” “Add a drizzle of oil.” Pinches and drizzles! These don’t seem to be technical units of measure. “If there’s excess grease in your pan, carefully pour it out.” I’m often accused of being excessive. How much grease does it take to be “excess” grease?
With enormous anxiety, I completed my first cooking assignment. When Kristina came home, I had dinner on the table. She had assured me, before leaving for work, that cooking is all about experimentation, flexibility, and adventure. So I felt okay about what I ended up serving: vegan Turkish-spiced chickpea sludge with pistachio basmati ash and lemon-herb hummus muck. Delicious! and such a satisfying victory over ignorance. Thank you, Trustees!
Tomorrow I’m going for Thai rice-noodle stir-burn with bell pepper mash and red cabbage residue. Can’t wait!
Doug Brendel lives mostly in the kitchen now, fire extinguisher at the ready, in his house on outer Linebrook Road in Ipswich. Follow him at Outsidah.com.