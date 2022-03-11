Let me start with the obvious: Whether we hear about rising gas prices on the news or directly at the neighborhood filling station, it’s no secret that the war in far-away Ukraine is impacting us at home. Because we have little stomach for sending in American troops to protect Kyiv, we’re putting the big squeeze on Putin’s Russia economically. But given globalization and our interconnected economies, we can’t clobber Russia’s economy without inflicting pain on our allies’ economies and on our own.
If I were in Joe Biden’s shoes, I’d already be asking my fellow Americans to willingly shoulder some of the economic burdens. I’d ask us all to consider lowering our thermostats by a degree or two to reduce demands on our energy supplies — and to lower our monthly fuel bills. If you like a 68 degree setting, try putting on an extra sweater and see if you can handle 67. Right now, such a sacrifice would be patriotic.
Likewise, can we car owners find ways to drive less or even reduce our speed to conserve and cut costs? Most of us would get a health boost from actually walking more. If the price of a gallon skyrockets to $5, could we conceivably make car-pooling work? Are we as a people capable choosing public transportation when we have the option? (Imagine the new slogan: When you ride the T, you give Volodymyr Zelenskyy a lift!)
Doing so would be patriotic.
Naturally, what’s true for gasoline and fuel prices is true for food prices too, what with the threats to Ukrainian wheat production. Yes, it’s already tough going at the checkout counters in the grocery store, but if I were in Joe Biden’s shoes, I’d be asking us to consider it our duty to adjust our diets to stay in synch with the foods that are still plentiful and affordable. Let’s have more new slogans: Eat beans and stick Putin with a gas problem.
Doing so would be patriotic.
Ours is a divided society, and half of us are happy to lay the blame for inflationary high prices on the Biden administration. Some Americans won’t go along with anything that the Biden White House proposes. Despite that, Biden hopes to promote unity. Maybe the situation in Ukraine will help us to reunify. If I were in Joe Biden’s shoes, I’d already be asking my fellow Americans to deal with a little sacrificing right now.
But I wouldn’t stop at asking only ordinary people like you and me and the rest of us fiddling with our thermostats or tanking up at the filling stations or pushing our carts at Market Basket. I’d be asking our huge corporations to share the costs of the crisis too. I’m talking about Mobil and Shell and National Grid. I’m talking about Arthur Daniels Midland and Cargill and General Mills. I’m talking about Walmart and Safeway. Consider: when price of gas and food rise, it’s not an act of nature. Corporations ultimately determine prices, and they do so, understandably, with an eye on the bottom line. In case you haven’t noticed, corporate profits have been healthier than ever, undaunted by the pandemic or by inflation.
To put it another way, those at the very top of the economic heap are somehow managing to do very well. But what if they too were expected to do their bit to make sanctions work? What if they could put the profit motive aside, even for just a little while?
Imagine how our day-to-day economic lives would change our largest corporations decided to tighten their own belts and run on just half of their usual profits (or at cost!) for the duration of the conflict in Ukraine! Imagine the headlines: Amazon slashes prices until Putin withdraws. Imagine if up and down the supply chain for fuel and gasoline production all players agreed to proceed at an at-cost and zero-profit basis until the crisis ended. Costs for all of us would settle down. Talk of inflation would end. and we’d all be sharing the burden of the patriotic sacrifice for standing up to Putin, with his tanks and missiles and bombers.
If I were in Joe Biden’s shoes, I’d be on the phone right now with a bunch of corporate boardrooms. Doing so would be patriotic.
Rod Kessler is a retired professor of English and writing living in Salem.