I might as well get it off my chest: The older I get, the dumber. This loss of brain power shows in my choice of topics for my columns. This morning, for example, it occurs to me to write about the grievances that folks in my neck of the Salem Woods have been airing lately.
Do you know those new neighborhood Facebook groups, those conversations on your cellphone? My neighborhood has several. Evidently anyone can join in, but you do so at your own risk. I say that because much of the conversations are just plain griping. Someone complains about something, and everyone piles on — and the online social space saturates itself with grievances.
Lately it’s all about snow. We’re complaining not about the tons of snow that fell the other day, nor about how swiftly the city cleared the roadways, including our streets along the edge of town. What we are complaining about is the noise at night when the heavy trucks dump their loads of snow in our nearby “snow farm.”
With every heavy truckload comes a surprisingly load bang. and this dumping and banging continues long past bedtime.
Imagine being awoken by an unpredictable stream of percussive explosions! At first, I worried that it had to do with duck hunting. But one of our local Facebook pages straightened me out — it’s city workers dumping snow while the good citizenry is trying to sleep.
What does all this have to do with anything?
Well. now that I’m getting stupid, I see that I’m doing the very thing I’m complaining about — complaining! I want to complain about all the complaining. I want to do some Facebook posting of my own. What a bunch of NIMBYs!, I want to write. Let’s show some civic spirit! If the city needs to dump snow onto our open spaces when cars aren’t on the road, shouldn’t we be happy to do our part? I want to appeal to a sense of shared civic generosity; I want to suggest that maybe, for the common good, it’s wise to put up with the noise.
Consider this. During Halloween (really, all of October) when so many neighborhoods of Salem are made chaotic by crowds and noise and craziness, our neck of the woods is as quiet as ever. We have the usual amount of parking. There’s no noise at night. and like the rest of the city, we benefit from the economic boost of all those goblins, witches, and werewolves — all those gullible, curious tourists with their wallets at the ready, but it’s other neighborhoods, not ours, that bear that burden.
So let’s stop griping, I want to say. Wear it as a badge of honor — when you sacrificed some sleep because of the snow farm, you took one for the city. You can take pride noticing that the bulging roadside shoulders of snow are gone and that parking lots downtown are cleared.
So stupid me, right? First, recall that I am doing exactly what I’m complaining that everyone else is doing: griping. It’s sad that so many of us feel at liberty to go about life loud-mouthed and unfiltered, dividing every issue into “us” versus “them,” and then lambasting the “thems.”
Putting aside my grousing about grousing, wouldn’t I also have to be an idiot to go public complaining about my very neighbors? They’re the ones not getting a good night’s sleep, and I’ll bet they’re in no mood for a sermon about being a NIMBY. Who am I to be lecturing them? We’re the Johnnie-come-lately people on the street, living at this address not for generations but for a mere ten years.
Where were you 40 years ago when everything was perfect? Why don’t I keep my mouth shut?
The noisy snow removal hassle is not my only dumb idea for a newspaper column. I also want to argue against tax cuts. That’s right — I want praise our paying taxes. Our popular, moderate governor, whose term is ending, is proposing tax cuts, something of a goodbye gift to the Commonwealth. His proposal has something for everyone. Folks on the modest end of the wealth scale get a modest cut, and folks on the wealthy end of the wealth scale get a huge cut (e.g., estate taxes). This is great, right? Nobody loses, right?
No, wrong, I want to say. The state has needs crying out for funding. Think of housing, the problem of homelessness, our infrastructure, the state’s underfunded public colleges, the costs of expanding voting, public health — snow removal. True, new federal monies are coming our way, but every cent we subtract from the total by lowering taxes will undercut the impact.
So, I want to say, be a good citizen and pay your taxes with the same pride you take in contributing to your own family’s expenses. Think of the community and the state as your extended family and be glad to pay in. and all that griping and bellyaching? Cut it out.
I’m an idiot, right?
Rod Kessler is a retired professor of English and writing living in Salem.