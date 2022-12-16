The Salem Education Foundation has been raising money for school grants since 1994 and has enhanced the education of tens of thousands of Salem students. This year as Haunted Happenings ended, the Salem Education Foundation wrapped up its 13th annual “Dinner For Two Anywhere in the World” raffle. With the support from board members, former board members, school PTO members, Chamber of Commerce, and the Haunted Happenings Marketplace team, we raked in a record high of $30,015 in ticket sales. That money will be dedicated to classroom enrichment programs for Salem students.
Managing this fundraiser is a tremendous amount of work. I am driven by the enthusiasm that Superintendent Zrike’s office expresses in support of our raffle, motivated by the appreciation I receive from the school community, inspired by the work that is accomplished by the Salem Education Foundation board members, and encouraged and impressed by the time and effort committed by the school PTOs.
The bulk of the $30,013 revenue is generated by PTO members who commit their remarkable efforts to making our fundraiser successful every year. Celine Crespi-Hunt and her amazing PTO team at Saltonstall topped the ticket by selling the most raffle tickets amongst all schools.
Her colleague and another Saltonstall parent, Melissa Thayer, was very instrumental in assisting Celine with selling the tickets. Ten percent of their tickets were sold by the Saltonstall parent who won our grand prize last year, Adam Rinne. Another 10% was sold by Liz Polay-Wettingel, the SPS Chief Public Relations Officer and Saltonstall parent. Kathleen Coates, a parent and fundraising leader from Bates Elementary School is truly the most ambitious person amongst all volunteers in this annual raffle. Working with great dedication and largely on her own, she succeeded in ranking second in most tickets sold in 2022 after earning first place in 2021. Any parental groups would be beyond fortunate to have a person like Kathleen Coates in their crew. Donna Fritz and Betsy Ricciarelli are the longest serving and most dedicated volunteers in this traditional fundraiser with a combined 16 years of volunteer service. Both currently have kids at Collins Middle School and collaborated with the school’s Family Engagement Facilitator, Rosalyn Guevara, to manage the tickets at the middle school. Rosalyn worked amazingly hard promoting raffle ticket sales to parents and school staff.
Another school that displays excellent and consistent raffle ticket results every year is Witchcraft Heights Elementary School, which is coordinated by Tamara Dearborn. Despite their PTO being extremely busy and focused on the planning stages of their own main fundraiser in December, the Turkey Shoot, Tamara and her team far exceeded my expectations. Julia Hartman Dyroff, a parent from the Carlton School PTO, did a fabulous job heading-up our raffle ticket sales at the Carlton School. Julia displayed praiseworthy results despite the school having other current fundraisers and having lower enrollment compared to other Salem schools.
The Salem Education Foundation also extends its appreciation to Bessie Marashi, who took over as the new raffle ticket manager at Salem Academy Charter School and managed the tickets solo. I didn’t know what to expect from SACS this year, but Bessie stepped up and impressed me with her hard work and excellent results. Kristin Mielcarz-Meegan, a teacher from Bates School and a parent from Horace Mann School, gives it her all by managing the tickets for us at Horace Mann. Kristin is not only one of the finest teachers in Salem, but also one of Salem’s finest volunteers. Sarah Chasse, a curator at the Peabody Essex Museum and a parent at Horace Mann, was wonderfully productive and effective in helping Kristin ensure that raffle ticket sales would be successful at their school.
We can’t maximize results in this fundraiser without also getting additional help from Principal Glenn Burns’ office at Salem High School. Omayra Pimentel, the principal’s administrative assistant, worked incredibly hard promoting the sale of raffle tickets to staff from the main office. Omayra strived to have a very effective impact on our final results, and she succeeded.
We are thankful for the generous cooperation we received from the Salem Common Marketplace managed by John Andrews and his team at Creative Collective. John has proven to be a staunch supporter of public education in Salem. Our sales at the Salem Common also wouldn’t be possible without the cooperation from Alan Sullawaa at the downtown garage. Great appreciation goes to Alan for always accommodating us in October to store our raffle cart. We are also grateful for Brenda Kissane who insisted on housing the raffle cart for us during the off-seasons. The Foundation also expresses its gratitude to Rinus Oosthoek and Jeff Swartz of the Chamber of Commerce for their support and cooperation.
We also want to give a last shout-out to former SEF board member Kendra Malionek. Kendra sold 250 tickets, including the winning ticket. This is the second time within a three-year span that Kendra has sold the winning ticket. People will probably be lined up at her door for tickets next year.
The grants from the Salem Education Foundation are based on all types of categories including science, math, technology, engineering, social studies, literacy, health and wellness, music and art. The Foundation has contributed nearly $25,000 that will benefit 2,200 students for the 2022-2023 school year. This raffle is our main source of revenue. The flight, hotel, and dinner are all included in the prize. Over the years our raffle ticket winners have selected places all over the world as their prize destinations. Those destinations include Morocco, Amsterdam, Bora-Bora, Belize, Turkey, Greece, France, Italy, and Spain.
Fundraisers raising over $30,000 usually requires a full night of events including a gala, auctions, raffles and sponsorships all combined. But, exceeding $30,000 for just one individual raffle is beyond astonishing, and can’t be possible without the volunteers listed above. Thanks again to all the parents, school staff and other volunteers who managed the raffle tickets for your schools. I am grateful for your time, cooperation, and dedication which makes this fundraiser beyond extraordinary. It’s a great pleasure working with all of you!
Benjamin Arlander is the fundraising coordinator for the Salem Education Foundation.