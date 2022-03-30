As the war in Ukraine grinds on, maybe it will be hard for American public sentiment to hold on to equanimity. By that, I mean maintaining a steadiness of unhappy acceptance of stalemate – or worse.
Absolutely nobody knows the future trajectory of this war, and even informed speculation about it feels very uncertain.
It is said that Ukrainian military forces have performed better than expected, and that Russian forces have been surprisingly slow to advance. However, that is a picture of a war that is barely four weeks old. It is a rare war that is measured in weeks, or even months.
And if we consider the amount of Ukrainian infrastructure damaged, the number of Ukrainians without food, water, and heat, and the number of Ukrainians displaced, it’s hard to say that the Russians are “losing.” Ten million Ukrainians have left their homes; four million of them have fled the country.
Depending solely upon the intent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, far worse destruction could easily be unleashed on Ukrainian cities and people. Look at his record. Only one month after assuming the presidency in 1999, he attacked Chechnya, a breakaway republic that had been granted autonomy by Russia in 1996. Putin had never accepted that Russian “loss,” and he waged a brutal campaign against the new state, which was tiny and then held only 800,000 people.
Russian troops, aided by massive amounts of shelling, took the capital city, Grozny, within five months. The city was virtually destroyed and half of all Chechens became displaced or refugees. The conflict wound down but lingered on for six or eight years. While the Ukrainian population is 30 times larger than Chechnya’s, and far more cohesive, the salient point is that Putin is comfortable with military ruthlessness.
Another historical event seems worth recalling today as we wonder what is possible in Ukraine. The siege of Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina, lasted three and a half years during the Balkan War. Between April 1992 and October 1995, this progressive and cosmopolitan city – which in 1984 had hosted the Winter Olympics – was surrounded, blockaded, and shelled by Serb nationalist forces. Those targeted – by artillery and snipers – were mostly civilians, and roughly 35,000 buildings were destroyed. The leaders responsible for this atrocity were the deranged men, Radovan Karadzic, Ratko Mladic, and Slobodan Milosevic.
But at the same time, the unthinkable act of bombing Sarajevo was matched by the equally startling and unyielding spirit and courage of the residents of the city. Without heat and power through three winters, and with inadequate food – though supplied partly by air-delivered rations – Sarajevans did not surrender.
The Balkan War finally ended in late 1995 after NATO and U.S. planes bombed Serb positions in Bosnia. The United Nations and NATO also sent troops to Bosnia. But neither NATO nor American planes or troops are a possible option in Ukraine. Milosevic was as unhinged as Putin is but he didn’t have nuclear weapons to use once NATO started bombing his side.
It is quite possible that – over the next weeks and months – neither side in Ukraine will gain a decisive advantage. But the war will continue to worsen, with more deaths, injuries, and damage to buildings, roads, and cities. Russia may conceivably escalate aerial bombardments and just wither the country.
If the war unfolds that way, it will be hard for NATO and the United States to watch and yet be unable to halt the war – either militarily or diplomatically. Especially if Ukrainians continue their extraordinary resistance – but elicit no diplomatic overtures from Moscow – it will become excruciating to witness their desperation as the country is literally destroyed around them.
But if Putin persists, NATO has no real leverage beyond sanctions, economic pain for Russia, and the continued supplying of arms to Ukraine. Sending in fresh jets from NATO countries, or firing missiles from NATO countries, or taking out Russia’s grid and web, just cannot be done unless there exists some mind-reader who can guarantee that Putin would not feel obligated to respond in kind. I hope the always-crowd-sensitive politicians in Congress will bear that in mind.
Finally, I keep thinking about how the United States unilaterally (essentially) invaded Iraq in March 2003. Putin must have watched that immoral and reckless assault much the same way we watch him attack Ukraine. We invaded Iraq without legitimate cause, and against the opinion of nearly the entire world of ordinary people. It was a colossal mistake. It destabilized Iraq and created still-metastasizing after-effects. It helped to promote the idea that – even in the twenty-first century – war on a sovereign nation was not unthinkable or unacceptable.
The challenge today for American citizens and politicians – who have never fought a modern war on our own soil – may be to allow Putin to find a way out of his disastrous war. He has made the same mistakes that we made in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. If we think that we should match his escalations, crush him, teach him a lesson, or otherwise remove his options, then we may all be walking on rubble in the end.
