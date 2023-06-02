Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Some clouds early with showers likely this afternoon, and a thunderstorm is possible. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 83F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.