Plans for a major renovation of Beverly City Hall were presented to the public on May 22. The architects, acknowledging that parking “could be problematic,” put forth an option that would “use some of the ‘pocket park’ outside City Hall for parking” (Salem News, May 25). Fortunately, there was push-back, but the fact that taking any of the coveted greenspace in the downtown is even a consideration should serve as a wake-up call. It is time to rethink Beverly’s priorities.
In a recent article in The New Yorker (May 22), Adam Gopnik reviewed Daniel Knowles’ “Carmageddon” and Henry Grabar’s “Paved Paradise.” Grabar traces the evolution of required parking minimums and their consequences, and Gopnik notes the huge quantities of urban space devoured by parking. As a result, “Architects and developers were constrained from building well, since the parking they had to supply dictated the form their buildings could take.” The ubiquitous presence of cookie-cutter, modular construction in Beverly and elsewhere corroborates this point. According to Grabar, “Parking requirements helped trigger an extinction-level event for bite-sized, infill apartment buildings like row houses, brownstones, and triple deckers.” This phenomenon effectively eliminated one of the sources of affordable housing along with discouraging adaptive reuse and the preservation of modest historic properties. Moreover, the system intended to ensure that parking was paid for by the private sector, instead “swallowed up vast tracts of what ought to have been public and pedestrian spaces.”
That brings us to the present dilemma: The threat to the environment informed by the current parking minimums that could be addressed by reducing the number of spaces required per unit. The concept of transportation-oriented development was created, I assume, as a panacea for the burgeoning demand for parking, and to encourage greater use of public transportation. While the policy in place in the Depot-Overlay District — one parking space per unit — is a nod to the intent, perhaps it does not go far enough. Elsewhere, one parking space per bedroom is the standard in play today. Would not a departure from the rigid enforcement of these allotments in every project reduce costs for the developers and allow for additional landscaping, resulting in a more aesthetically pleasing and eco-friendly outcome? Might there be circumstances, such as proximity to public parking, that could lessen the deleterious effect of ceding more and more finite open space to accommodate cars?
The time is now to take all necessary steps to determine what we want to see in our urban landscape. At present, parking seems to trump all other considerations. It doesn’t have to be this way.
Caroline B. Mason is a member Beverly’s Historic Districts Commission and the Design Review Board.