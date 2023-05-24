“God gives the lesser idea of Himself for a link to the greater,” writes Mary Baker Eddy in “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” (p. 518). She’s spotlighting a passage (1:29-30) from the book of Genesis where God catalogs all the plants and all the animals who are sustained by them. As the Bible and “Science and Health” point out, it’s all a gift from God, and it’s all linked. I pray with that short but meaningful sentence a lot.
My greyhound, a rescue named Bessie, limped on cold days. I asked a Christian Science practitioner for help in praying for her. The practitioner asked me if my link to God was strong. On a wintry afternoon dog walk, I found that it was. As I prayed with the 23rd Psalm: “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures,” I felt the warmth of God’s tender care for both of us, and I was sure Bessie could feel it, too.
This so calmed my worries that I stopped looking for a limp. Not long afterward, as we strolled along Commonwealth Avenue in Boston, a young woman approached with two greyhounds. She said, “She has that same cute gait!” Sure enough, Bessie was striding along in the same loose, springy, ready-to-race way as the other two dogs. and she continued to walk normally.
My furry link was strong, supple, and beautiful, giving me a fuller sense of God’s love for all Her creation.
One Sunday, dressing for church, I wondered if my hand-me-down, sparkly black top was appropriate garb for an usher. It seemed better for a rock concert or a gallery opening. But my other dressy clothes were in the wash.
I remembered some out-of-place fanciness I had seen as a child. I was at a horse show with friends. A rider in a trim jacket and hard hat was chatting with us from atop her white horse just before their event. The horse plucked a mouthful of grass and started to chew. Green slobber colored its nose. Our friend jerked on the reins to make it stop. The horse immediately went down on one knee, arching its neck in a gracious curtsy. “She was a circus horse,” the rider explained.
That used to seem poignant to me — a once-dazzling performer still doing her trick in humbler circumstances. But Sunday morning, as I wondered if I was truly up to sparkles, I thought of that horse. Maybe she hadn’t been downgraded. Instead of a gawking circus-crowd audience, she had her own rider, a doting young lady, keeping her tidy. She worked out of green pastures instead of a trailer. Most important, she was teaching life lessons in control, precision, and patience. Maybe her curtsy was an acknowledgment of the gracious turn her life had taken.
Likewise, I saw that sparkles would be perfect for holding the door for anyone who wanted to praise and better understand God.
My mother never missed a link to the greater. Her favorite walk was down a lane where tall hedges hide grand 1920s mansions. Having lived in the neighborhood for 40 years, she knew who’d bought each one, how the renovations were going, and what was blooming. One day, a golden retriever came to a gate and just exploded barking.
Mom halted. “Is that your new job?” she asked. She complimented him on his diligence and lovely golden curls. She hadn’t seen him on prior walks, but she trusted that he would be happy there. The dog settled down to lap up all this appreciation.
Mom saw the grace in that good dog, and he agreed. When I think of this, I have to smile and thank God for all the creatures, and for the love our Father-Mother gives to them — to all of us — to express.
Maggie Thomas is the Reading Room librarian at First Church of Christ, Scientist, Ipswich.