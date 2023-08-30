Recently, I taught a class at my church on inviting, welcoming, and following up with newcomers. First, I asked the class to answer a few questions. I questioned things such as, why they started attending church, what kept them attending church, and what would make them stop attending church. One can gain much insight into a person’s heart based on their answers to these questions. What is their motivation for being at church? Also, these questions will lead the reader to know a few more reasons why a person would invite people to worship.
Jesus said: “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations…” (Matthew 28:19). In a world where it seems complicated to talk about your church life, knowing the core reasons why a person even goes in the first place is vital. Inviting people to worship should be second nature; perhaps I think that just because I am a pastor. As a pastor, I constantly ask myself why I want to have all the pews full. With more people, our ministries could fulfill so much more worldwide. We don’t need to be walking around thumping a Bible, but we should share love with everyone we meet.
Jesus directs us: “Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.” (John 13:34). For Christians, it means that we need to clothe the naked, feed the hungry, give shelter to those in need, and stand up for those who do not have a voice, amongst other things. It does not say we must go into the world pointing fingers and yelling at folks; it puts a responsibility on us and other Christians to show an enormous capacity to care for others selflessly.
I want to share some reasons why people started going to church. Many participants answered with, “I have always gone here,” or “This is where my parents took me.” One person wrote they were going down a wrong path in their life and needed to find something that worked, a course correction. Family or friends invited some participants. As for my second question, “Why do you keep coming?” An overwhelming amount of the participants wrote about how their friends go to this church and how friendly the people here are. If you can remember the TV show “Cheers,” you remember it’s a place where everyone knows your name; that’s what church is all about.
If you move to a new place and go to the local church, you have instant family and friends, a community. Participants also spoke about our wonderful ministries at Living Faith, including our Wednesday night dinner program, Bible studies, adult Sunday school, and many others. I like this church because there are 1,000s of years of life experience, and there is not much I could go through that someone here has yet to encounter. These people will stand by you even if no one has faced it! We mostly come to church together to worship Jesus and learn more about the Bible.
As for my last question, “What would make you not come to church anymore?” That question took more thought to answer. Many answered that if there were not ministries together or if there was not sufficient evidence that we were not loving God anymore. But as you can see, there are many reasons why people attend worship with us at Living Faith. As you read this, I hope you have a church family that loves and supports you; if you don’t, you are always welcome to join us.
The Rev. Adam Randazzo is the pastor of Living Faith United Methodist Church of Beverly and Ipswich.