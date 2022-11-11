News item: DACA program again in peril; federal judge rules program is illegal; 600,000 recipients could be affected.
“Once you’ve given citizenship to them, do you think there will be any room for you like there is now? Don’t you realize they’ll take over everything?” Today? Nope. It was spoken in the then up- and- coming city of Rome by a rich man in 90 BCE, bemoaning his perceived adulteration of what it meant to be a Roman by what were called “The Latins”, tribes and towns surrounding the city of Rome.
“The Italian Question”, as the Romans called it, was settled by a bloody war in which it was determined that most of the inhabitants of the Italian boot would be called Roman citizens. Thus united, Rome began its climb to become one of history’s greatest empires. But the citizenship question did not go away. Rome’s expansion raised the question of whether its soldiers, slave population and the inhabitants of its new far-flung possessions were citizens. The army question was solved by giving loyal, retiring soldiers land and citizenship. The slave situation was more complex.
Rome was bringing in an average of 8,000 slaves a year into the environs of Rome. They did all the dirty jobs that Roman citizens felt were beneath them (field work, manual labor, cooking, etc.) As another Roman patrician expressed it: “Cash that comes from selling your labor is vulgar and unacceptable to a gentleman.” Slavery was accepted as a “normal” existence even by slaves: They worked in the expectation that loyal service would be rewarded ultimately by freedom and citizenship for them and their families, which it often was. (Contrary to the movie, Spartacus and his followers didn’t want to abolish slavery: They just wanted to go home). The emperor Caracella solved the citizenship question in 212 CE by declaring that anyone who lived in the Roman Empire was a citizen.
Ancient history? Flash forward to the Immigration Act of 1924. Politicians, alarmed by the Red Scare in 1919 and a huge influx of poor, uneducated immigrants from southern and eastern Europe, established a quota system based on the 1890 census, before the influx of the groups mentioned above and obviously heavily white and Protestant. Eighty-six percent of the quota went to nations in northern Europe: England, Germany, Scandinavia. Italy got a 2% slice. No Japanese, Chinese or “illiterate, unclean” Mexicans as Congressman Box from Texas described them.
And the politicians didn’t attempt to mask the blatant intent in the law. South Carolina Sen. Ellison Smith stated: “It is time to shut the door. Thank God we have in America the largest percentage of any country in the world of the pure unadulterated Anglo-Saxon stock, and it is for the preservation of that splendid stock that I would not make this country an asylum for oppressed of all countries but a country to assimilate that splendid type of manhood.” Hello, Adolph! The Act was passed overwhelmingly in the House and Senate. The Immigration Law of 1924 was overturned only in 1965.
Fast forward to 2017. Attorney General Jeff Sessions gleefully announces that DACA was being rescinded, holding up the 1924 law as a good precedent, that the rise of violence and drugs and DACA’s stealing American jobs necessitate it.
Thus 600,000 Americans would have to find out where their parents came from 35 years ago, give back the jobs that they have deprived real Americans of, make plans to go back where they came from, and earn the right to be an American citizen the way Trump, Sessions and I earned it: By having the dumb, unearned luck to be born here.
Why didn’t their parents seek citizenship? The main reason was that they were doing the extremely difficult job of keeping their noses to the grindstone in crummy jobs to support their family while looking over their shoulder for vindictive people who would want to send them back to the unpleasant situation they had escaped from. and they raised normal American children who speak English, went to school, got jobs, served in the military, hoping that their earnest efforts would be rewarded with citizenship, but fearing like their parents that it could be denied them. President Obama’s DACA allowed them to come out of the shadows.
Trump tried to rescind DACA so he could bray to his pep rallies that he had fulfilled another one of his slogans made during the presidential race. He gave Congress six months to counter his order, tying it in with his expensive, useless Mexican wall, knowing full well that Congress can’t agree on what time it is. In a crushing blow to Trump, in 2020 the Supreme Court blocked Trump’s plan. Now another judge has imperiled the program.
In the year 2022, are the citizens of the United States of America, the reputed paragon of democracy in the world, capable of measuring up to the citizens of ancient Rome?
Jim McNiff, of Danvers, is a retired English Department chairman and U.S. Army lieutenant colonel.