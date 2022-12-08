The last day of John Lennon’s life, Dec. 8, 1980, was extremely exciting and eventful. There was the photo shoot by Annie Leibowitz that ended up on the cover of Rolling Stone. It was the iconic shot of Yoko Ono in a black turtleneck, with John, naked and in a fetal position, nuzzling up next to her.
After the photo session, which was at his home — the Dakota, 72nd Street and Central Park West, Upper West Side, Manhattan — John was nice enough to sign some autographs. He was on his way to an interview at WRKO about his soon-to-be-released album, “Double Fantasy”. After that interview, he headed for the Hit Factory, a music studio, to listen to the album. It was determined that day they had the final mix.
John had one more interview (unfortunately his last) after the studio, this one with Andy Peebles of BBC Radio One. John and Yoko then took a limousine home.
Earlier in the day, when John was busy, Yoko had arranged for the word “LOVE” to be sky-written over Manhattan, in honor of John and Sean. So, it had been a very full day, indeed. But it wasn’t to be the end until one more thing happened.
Exiting the limo, John and Yoko made their way toward the entrance to the Dakota. As they walked the portico toward the front steps, a stalking, deranged figure that John never saw, crouched down into a military firing position and, with a .38 Chief Special, discharged four slugs. Two lodged in his shoulder. Two went into Lennon’s back and through his body. One shattered an overhead light further down the portico. One of the four slugs severed his aorta.
John managed to stagger up three stairs. The doorman, Jay Hastings, alerted by the gunshots, was already desperately pressing the front door buzzer to let him in. Lennon managed to propel himself through the two doors and collapse just inside the vestibule.
Hastings, trying to lend assistance, took off Lennon’s glasses, which were askew on his face. He then took off his own coat and put it under Lennon’s head, to make him comfortable. He ran to the phone and dialed 911, and appraised the authorities about where and who.
Returning to John’s side, Hastings took off his own tie in hope of using it as a tourniquet, but there was so much blood, in despair he couldn’t figure out where to apply it. An ambulance arrived in less than three minutes. They took John to Roosevelt Hospital 13 bocks away.
He arrived at the hospital DOA. Dr. Steven Lind, Director of Emergency Procedures, and staff, in defiance of the situation, made several heroic attempts to resuscitate him. No one on the staff wanted to give up.
John Lennon was officially pronounced dead at 8 minutes to 11 p.m., Dec. 8, 1980. All that he had in his possession was a small portable tape recorder and some cassettes. Detective James Sullivan, the 27th Precinct lead investigator, already had Lennon’s assassin in custody. He had not even left the scene of the crime. When he asked the killer for his motive, he was told, “I thought by killing him I would acquire his fame.”
This man, who ripped off Lennon’s life, his family and the whole world, will never have his name reprinted in anything I write. Additionally, I sincerely hope his name disappears from all forms of media, forever.
It’s astonishing that Lennon has been gone now for 40-plus years. It’s very intellectually frustrating that he and others such as Gandhi, Dr. Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy, who all strove relentlessly for peace and good causes, all died violent deaths.
I caught an interview with Yoko Ono at the posthumous birthday celebration for John in Iceland. She was visibly shattered when the subject of her 12th letter opposing the killer’s parole was mentioned.
A life dedicated to bringing joy and happiness to people is never wasted, however. John’s spirits around the time of his death were soaring. You can hear that reflected in such splendid pieces of music as “Watching the Wheels”, “Woman”, “Starting Over”, and “Beautiful Boy”. For me, personally, “Beautiful Boy”, referring to his son Sean, really exposes his true spirit.
“Double Fantasy” was composed in the month of July, 1980, on a 63-foot yacht called “Isis”. It was John’s first album in six years. The preceding six years had been dedicated to Yoko’s pregnancy and the first five years of Sean’s life. When he decided to write “Double Fantasy”, it only took him a month. It was quite obvious that the elevated energy balance he had found was guiding him into a new, huge creative period. John had let it be known that he wanted to try canvas painting and sculpting. At 40 years old, he was just a child in these arenas, but his sketches from the ‘60s had already shown his considerable creative ability. There was the potential for another colossal artistic breakthrough.
Perhaps inspired by the buzz about the imminent release of “Double Fantasy”, Paul McCartney had expressed a desire to have John listen to some of his new song ideas. He seemed to be trying to mend fences with John, who was still very tight with George and Ringo. The Yin and the Yang of John and Paul’s collaborative compositions has always represented a very delicate balance, that might have been restored with a little more time and effort. “Life is what happens when you are busy making other plans.” (That is a quote from “Beautiful Boy”.)
From a historical point of view, the membership of the Beatles was architected by George Harrison, who first played with John and later introduced him to Paul and Ringo over a four-year period. Officially, Harrison was the lead guitar player of the Beatles, though John still played lead on quite a few songs.
The phenomenon of the Beatles as a band was like nothing else seen from the mid-’50s to the present day. Their collective contribution to the sound was so seamless that no matter which individual you concentrated on, each was equally a Beatle; nothing more, nothing less. The individuals could not, at first, be separated from the band as a cohesive unit. Each one’s significant identity was seen as a Beatle, mainly and in the first place. As the Beatles, their incredible mystical, evolutionary portfolio was completed before anyone in the group reached the age of 30.
Now, more than four decades after John Lennon’s unfortunate assassination, we are blessed to have his incredible legacy to enjoy and to inspire, both as a Beatle and as an individual.
The instant your senses engage in time and space, art is alive and new. We can still revel in the joy of what he left to us, and the wonderment of what may have been.
