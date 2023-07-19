I complained for a solid year about my old iPhone 7. It’s old.
My wife is intelligent and hard-working and she delights me in many ways, but she came from a household where people used stuff till it died. When I first visited her family homestead, they had vehicles they’d been driving since Eisenhower. This is a serious character flaw, in my view.
My own childhood was somewhat opposite. I believe my father will agree: We considered automobiles to be basically disposable. When something new came on the market — remember that Chevy Vega, Dad? — we traded whatever we were driving and got the cool new thing. (Our Vega was banana yellow.)
This difference of worldview has become part and parcel of my marriage for 3.6-plus decades. The toaster rattles? It still works, doesn’t it? Those jeans aren’t ragged enough to give up on, are they? They still cover all the essential body parts!
I have an iPhone 7, but Apple is selling the iPhone 14. This means I’m half a century behind, in Apple years.
The practical ramifications are as follows:
On any smartphone, iPhone included, the apps (which now guide my every waking moment) update from time to time, and they reload automatically on every smartphone that carries the app.
(For you Luddites reading this right now, I’ll translate:)
The iPhone isn’t just a phone. It’s a mini-computer that carries a zillion apps which enable you to do any online thing from your phone rather than waiting to go home and sit by the telephone, like in the olden days. (I remember those days fondly.)
But if you have an iPhone 7, when they’re already selling iPhone 14 — and they are already surely developing iPhone 15-21 — you are a million miles behind.
So — of the quadrillion apps loaded onto my iPhone, almost zero of them will auto-update.
This means my “ancient” iPhone 7 became more and more of a dinosaur, and I focused much if not all of my energy, this past year, into complaining about my primeval iPhone. I felt that complaining was my only hope of getting a new phone. and a slim hope, at that. When my current cracked-screen iPhone 7 would actually die, I might be able to hope for a new iPhone.
And then: The miracle.
For Father’s Day, my wife presented me with a new iPhone.
It’s not quite a 14. It’s only a 12. But it’s way better than a 7.
I cannot begin to describe my delight.
And Apple has a great system, where you lay your old iPhone on a table next to your new iPhone, and you click something, and the new phone pulls all your stuff from the old phone, and two hours later, you’re on your way.
Watching this process, two little screens on my kitchen counter, I was thrilled to live in the 21st century, instead of, say, that century where Sir Thomas More got beheaded. I’m just afraid I might have been him.
So the auto-transfer happened, and boxed up my old iPhone for return shipment (box and label provided by Apple with the purchase!), and set out on my new life of joy, freedom, auto-updated apps, everything everyone else has been enjoying without me all these years because I only had an iPhone 7.
The new phone was awesome. It worked perfectly in every way — except one: It wouldn’t make or take phone calls.
I spent one long evening talking with AT&T (not by phone, because my new phone didn’t work that way), by online chat, on my laptop, wrangling the tech details with a tech-support person who might have been in Sweden, or India, or Australia, I’m sorry, I couldn’t quite figure it out.
I love these people, who are giving their lives to the cause of helping us sort out our smartphone crises.
But now, as Kristina reads this, before I post it, says:
“Let’s go back to that part where you said ‘apps which now guide my every waking moment.’ That was a mistake.”
She’s right, of course.
Doug Brendel, clueless husband, can be followed at Outsidah.com, but why bother?