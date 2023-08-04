Along with heat waves and floods, what’s also grabbing headlines are the admissions policies at prestigious colleges. After the Supreme Court voided affirmative action, there’s been a hue and cry to end legacy admission as well.
Here’s the argument: By giving preferential treatment to the offspring of alums, typically rich white kids, schools limit admissions spots that might otherwise go to applicants that are neither typically white nor rich.
Underlying the criticism is the idea that selection should be made purely on grades and scores. Note the phrasing in the front-page article about legacy admissions in the July 25 Boston Globe: “The nation’s most prestigious private colleges tend to favor applicants from high-income families over less affluent ones, even when they have comparable academic qualifications” (emphasis mine).
Critics of legacy admissions believe that students with the highest academic qualifications should be competing on absolutely equal footing with everyone else, regardless of wealth or connections, and that the various Harvards and Wellesleys should be meritocratic.
Now, I favor both affirmative action and diversity, but I’m in no hurry to jump on the bandwagon against legacy admissions.
For starters, it’s never been the goal of elite colleges to fill their dorms with only the very highest-scoring applicants. Harvard’s applicant pool famously contains far more valedictorians and students with perfect SAT scores than it has room for, and most of these are turned away in place of applicants who were neither first in their classes nor perfect scorers. Put simply, the goal of admissions officers is not to assemble the brainiest class possible. Rather, they’re after a class that’s a vibrant mosaic of different talents, abilities, cultures, ambitions, and gifts.
I use mosaic intentionally: I heard it from the admissions staffer at Amherst, in those days a legacy campus, who addressed parents like me during our kids’ college tours. If our child doesn’t get into Amherst, he wanted us to know, it might not be because he or she wasn’t good enough, but rather because the kid didn’t fit into that year’s mosaic.
During my 30th Harvard reunion, I coordinated an event showcasing my class’ poets, writers, actors, and musicians, a role that brought me in contact with an arts administrator who also happened to be an alumnus. “It’s a funny thing about Harvard,” he confided. “We always need a harpist for the orchestra. When the only harpist graduates, there’s always a new one admitted in the next class.”
That’s what the Amherst admissions officer was trying to tell us: Your kid might be the greatest oboe player, but sorry — this year, the piece our mosaic required played the harp.
Frankly, the idea that applicants can be lined up in rank order of “academic qualifications” strikes me as both unrealistic and silly. What makes a college like Harvard actually be Harvard is not the concentration of brainy kids. Sure, there are lots of brainy kids, but the Harvard mosaic is far more inclusive. Did I mention poets, writers, actors, and musicians? Think also science nerds. Social justice advocates. Political junkies (even Young Republicans). Throw in students from Montana and Tennessee — heck, from Hong Kong and Nigeria and Greece. You get the idea.
I’d like to argue that legacy admits also contribute to the mosaic. As a public school kid from Hartford on scholarship at Harvard, I enjoyed making friends from Harlem and Thessaloniki. But I also found myself being stretched in positive ways by classmates who were fourth generation Harvard people, people whose surnames graced campus buildings. Wouldn’t you like to know what they were like as individuals? I have a classmate who has diligently served for years as our reunion chair. Funny thing — his father went to Harvard too and chaired his reunions. My point? The legacy admits also add something, especially “tradition.”
I wasn’t a legacy admit (nor did I have perfect SAT scores). But my son attended Harvard. He certainly didn’t get in because Dad gave big bucks. On the contrary, like me, he was a scholarship kid. He had other things going for him. He went to Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School, and Harvard as a courtesy to its community always admits plenty of students from Cambridge and Boston. (Maybe that courtesy should go the way of legacy admissions, too?) and he added to the mosaic. He went on to be the sports editor for the Crimson before becoming a sports journalist at NPR.
So, about legacy admissions I remain ambivalent. Maybe there should be some, but fewer? Certainly, I abhor the practice of parents buying their kids’ admissions anywhere by donating big bucks. But let’s think more clearly about the whole business of admissions at elite campuses: It’s not about scores and grades, it’s a mosaic.
Rod Kessler lives in Salem and is a retired professor of English and writing.